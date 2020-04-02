The best sitcoms to stream right now

Needless to say, we could all use a good laugh right about now. And to help, you might be looking for a great sitcom to binge watch. That could be a new one, one that you never got around to watching, or even an oldie that remains worth watching a second time. Whatever your flavor, here are some great sitcoms that will have you laughing heartily as you binge your way through them.

Modern Family

With its 11th and final season ending in April 2020, this long-running, multi-award-winning sitcom is one of the best original concept sitcoms to launch in the last few decades. The mockumentary-style series features an ensemble cast, all playing extended members of one big family as we follow them along in their daily lives, interspersed with short diary sessions where they reveal what they’re really thinking. Episodes often involve clever and comical misunderstandings. From the goofy Phil to the flamboyant and overly dramatic Cameron and the uptight and sarcastic Claire, the cast and characters are fantastically unique.

One Day at a Time

Based on the ’70s and ’80s Norman Lear sitcom, this modern remake streamed three seasons on Netflix, with a fourth now airing on Pop. Penelope is a single mom, nurse, and army veteran raising two kids in a small apartment with her dramatic mother (played by the incomparable Rita Moreno). The lonely rich landlord often injects himself into the family as well. While a comedy at heart, the series also delves into serious issues like sexuality, PTSD, addiction, and depression. Fans protested on social media when Netflix canceled the show, leading to its resurrection on Pop.

How I Met Your Mother

Arguably the best sitcom about a group of 20-something friends since, well, Friends, this series, which aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014, is told in the form of flashbacks by Ted Mosby to his teenage children as he recounts the events that led to him meeting their mother. The anchor is the mystery of who is the mother, but it’s the ensemble cast and their hijinks that really keep you interested. Even if you have already come across spoilers, the series, credited with the popularization of the “Bro Code,” is still worth watching. Don’t be reluctant to pass over all of season 9 and skip right to the final two episodes, though. You won’t miss much.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, this hilarious Netflix original is about Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), who was abducted at the age of 14 and kept in a bunker for 15 years. Finally released from captivity, she must now to try to hack it in New York as a 29-year-old woman who is clueless about how to live as an adult, especially in modern times. Managing to take a serious topic and make it comedic without being insensitive, the supporting characters like Kimmy’s lazy and egotistical roommate Titus (Titus Burgess), her feisty landlord Lillian (Carol Kane), and rich and pompous employer Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) make this a must-watch. There are four seasons with an interactive special planned for later this year.

Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in a sitcom is bound to be comedy gold. And that’s exactly what you get from this Canadian series, created by Levy and his son Dan. It’s about a formerly wealthy family who now have no money and must adjust to life in a small town called Schitt’s Creek that they once bought as a joke. There are six seasons to date with a seventh and final set to simulcast on Comedy Central and Logo.

Grace & Frankie

Imagine being in your 70s and your husband reveals that not only is he gay but that he has secretly been in a relationship with his business partner for decades. This is what happens to Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) in this hilarious sitcom that looks at how the two very different women who once hated one another now need to lean on each other for support. Don’t let the age of the cast fool you: While there’s a lot of jokes geared toward getting old, it’s a worthy watch for adults of any age. There are six seasons so far, with a seventh and final one coming.

Seinfeld (Hulu)

One of the best sitcoms ever to grace the small screen, this series, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, aired on NBC for nine seasons in the ’90s. The show was about, well, nothing. It followed the lives of a fictionalized version of Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian, and his eclectic groups of friends as they had conversations about mundane, daily things, like buying soup for lunch or dating a woman with large hands. There are so many quotable moments from this show that even if you’ve watched it already you’ll appreciate seeing the origins once again. The puffy shirt, the low talker, movie phone, Festivus — it’s a barrel of laughs every time.

The Unicorn



This new sitcom might not be on your radar, but it will literally make you laugh out loud. Wade, a recently widowed father of two teenage daughters, is being encouraged by his friends to start dating again. When he finally relents and sets up a dating profile, he becomes one of the most eligible bachelors around. Why? He’s a “unicorn”: a single man in his 40s who is only single because his wife died, not because of infidelity, divorce, or other emotional baggage. Premiering in September 2019, there’s only one season thus far, but we expect a renewal.

Letterkenny (Hulu)

Get a glimpse into a fictional small town rural community with this Canadian series that touches on just about every stereotype you can imagine about small-town Canada, including farmers called “hicks,” obsession with ice hockey, and folks with low education. Originally expanded from a YouTube web series, there are now eight successful seasons. There’s good reason that Hulu invested in acquiring exclusive rights to this series from our neighbors to the north. And it will provide just the kind of silly laughs you need right now.

