3 best free movies to stream this weekend (September 12-14)

Martin Scorsese's masterpiece is one of our free movie to watch

Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies The cast of Goodfellas.
Warner Bros. Pictures
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 5 hours ago

Audiences still love The Conjuring. Last week, The Conjuring: Last Rites opened to $84 million domestically, the third-highest opening for a horror. At this rate, Warner Bros. will greenlight the rumored Conjuring prequel sooner rather than later.

This weekend, Goodfellas is one of our picks for free movies to stream. It’s rare to get one of the greatest movies of all time at no cost. Take advantage of this opportunity before it’s too late. Keep reading for the rest of our picks for this weekend.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Cujo (1983)

Dog looks on from a field.
Lionsgate

You’ll lose count if you try to name every single movie based on a King novel. Most of these adaptations are on paid streaming services, but not Cujo, which can be found on Pluto TV. Based on the 1981 novel of the same name, Cujo features a kind St. Bernard that transforms into a ruthless killer after a bat bite.

The dog, Cujo, turns its attention toward Donna (Dee Wallace) and her son, Tad (Danny Pintauro), who are stuck inside their car in the blistering heat. Remember: it’s only a movie. 99% of dogs are lovable creatures, but Cujo represents the 1% of evil canines.

Stream Cujo on Pluto TV.

Goodfellas (1990)

Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas
Warner Bros. Pictures

For Goodfellas to be the best movie from Martin Scorsese, it must be pretty darn special. Based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book Wiseguy, Goodfellas dramatizes the life of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a teenager who works his way up in the Brooklyn-based mafia.

Along with Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), Henry becomes a true gangster, one with money, power, and fame. If the first half chronicles Hill’s rise, the second half depicts his disastrous fall, plagued by drugs, prison, and death.

Stream Goodfellas on Tubi.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Mandy Moore and Shane West in A Walk to Remember
Warner Bros. Pictures

With all due respect to 1999’s Message in a Bottle, 2002’s A Walk to Remember is the first movie that introduced most audiences to Nicholas Sparks. Set in North Carolina, rebellious teenager Landon Carter (Shane West) begins spending time with Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the local reverend’s daughter.

Jamie has one rule for Landon: don’t fall in love with her. Eventually, Landon falls for Jamie, who must reveal her secret before it’s too late. Sparks will break your heart and put it back together before the credits roll.

Stream A Walk to Remember on Tubi.

