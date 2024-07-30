7 best millennial movies, ranked

Millennials are getting to that age where it’s hard to believe that the ’90s were 30 years ago and the songs, toys, movies, and shows from that time have become part of modern history. Movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s, in particular, played a huge role in shaping millennials’ childhoods and culture, with many still holding a special place in the hearts of most from that generation.

Whether it’s the magical world of Harry Potter or the iconic and comedic Mean Girls, there’s no shortage of millennial movies that defined the generation and left a permanent mark on audiences around the globe. These flicks aren’t just a great source of nostalgia but are often landmark achievements that would go on to shape and influence filmmaking as a whole.

7. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

(500) Days of Summer features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Tom Hansen, a hopeless romantic and greeting card writer who falls head over heels for Summer Finn, played by Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Marc Webb, the romantic dramedy unfolds in a non-linear fashion, jumping back and forth across the 500 days of their relationship and depicting the euphoric highs and crushing lows of Tom’s romance with Summer, who is unapologetically honest about her lack of belief in true love.

For many millennials, (500) Days of Summer was the ultimate breakup movie that captured the pain of not having reality meet romantic expectations. It was also one of the most misunderstood movies of its era, with fans debating Tom’s perspective and Summer’s role as the prototypical “manic pixie dream girl.” Whether viewers like it or not, the 2009 film is part of cinematic history, and it’s fascinating to look back at how so many embraced Tom’s toxicity only to later realize that his problematic two-dimensional view of Summer was entirely the point.

6. Mean Girls (2004)

The quintessential high school comedy for every millennial woman, Mean Girls is a massively popular flick directed by Mark Waters and written by SNL alum Tina Fey. It follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), a teenager who was previously homeschooled and is now going to high school for the first time. She befriends Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese), who warn her about “The Plastics,” the school’s popular but ruthless clique led by Regina George (Rachel McAdams). Initially, Cady infiltrates The Plastics to gather intel for her friends but gets caught up in their glamorous yet toxic world of popularity and social politics.

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink” and “stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen” are just a few of the endlessly quotable lines that have become a permanent part of pop culture thanks to the 2004 film. With a sharp and witty script delivered flawlessly by its talented cast, Mean Girls offered gut-busting over-the-top moments alongside a scathingly funny yet insightful look at teenage life and social hierarchies.

5. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a groundbreaking sci-fi action film that pushed the limits on what could be portrayed on the big screen. Directed by the Wachowskis, the movie is centered on Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), a computer hacker also known as Neo, who discovers that reality as he knows it is an elaborate simulation created by evil machines who want to dominate humanity. With the help of the mysterious Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and the badass Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Neo joins a rebellion to overthrow the oppressive system.

It was dawn of the digital era, and The Matrix premiered just in time. The 1999 film introduced so many unforgettable moments into the mainstream, including Neo’s iconic bullet-dodging moment and his climactic showdown with Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving). The movie’s aesthetic, from the sleek, black costumes to the green-tinged digital code, became instantly iconic. All of its high-octane action is depicted alongside a deeply philosophical sci-fi story for the ages, which would go on to spawn an uneven but still famous film series.

4. Toy Story (1995)

Any millennial is familiar with the franchise that marked the start of Pixar’s reign in animation, with 1995’s Toy Story becoming a landmark achievement in cinema for being the first entirely computer-animated feature film. Crafting a world where toys come to life when no one’s looking, the movie revolves around Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), a cowboy doll who has always been the favorite toy of young Andy. Woody’s world is turned upside down when Andy receives a new toy, Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), an action figure who believes he is a real space ranger. The rivalry between the two toys leads to a series of misadventures that eventually force them to work together.

Toy Story was Pixar’s first feature film, and it set a high standard for the studio thanks to the impressive animation and heartwarming story it gave fans. Toy Story became a cultural touchstone, with an entire generation of viewers coming back for more and receiving one heartfelt tale after another, with many being downright tear-jerking. The original movie is still surprisingly rewatchable, which is a testament to its technical achievement and timeless story full of friendship and adventure.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is a superhero film that helped shape the genre into what it is today, becoming a new benchmark for the movies that followed. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the 2008 comic book adaptation follows Batman (Christian Bale) as he confronts the chaos unleashed by the Joker (Heath Ledger) on Gotham City. The Joker’s anarchic reign is designed to make Batman challenge his own principles, especially as the villain’s attacks begin to hit close to home.

Nolan redefined what a superhero movie can and should be in modern filmmaking, with The Dark Knight heavily influencing the genre with its much darker approach that blends crime, drama, and psychological thriller elements. It uses a realistic and grounded tone that shows the side of the Caped Crusader that fans have been wanting to see all along. Of course, the film wouldn’t be a seminal work without Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the Joker, with his haunting performance cementing his character as one of the greatest villains ever.

2. The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-2003)

Once thought to be impossible to adapt, J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved novels would finally meet their match in director Peter Jackson. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a cinematic masterpiece that brings the books to life through three epic films: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003). These follow the grueling journey of the young hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), who is tasked with destroying the One Ring to prevent the dark lord Sauron from conquering Middle-earth. Accompanied by the Fellowship, including Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), and Gandalf (Ian McKellen), Frodo’s quest is full of unexpected dangers and epic battles.

Jackson’s trilogy is a sweeping epic that immerses audiences in the magical and perilous world of Tolkien’s Middle-earth, full of fantastical creatures and gorgeous landscapes. The use of practical effects, combined with cutting-edge CGI, created visually stunning and believable settings that would cement the trilogy as a monumental achievement in filmmaking. Frodo’s story ends up being just one among many emotional and remarkable tales in the fantasy film franchise that will forever be a favorite among millennials who may still remember the feeling of watching the movies in cinemas.

1. The Harry Potter film series (2001-2011)

Most millennials either grew up with or are at least aware of the Harry Potter film series, with countless fans still talking about the Boy Who Lived and his adventures today. A renowned adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s celebrated book series, the eight-film saga follows Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a young wizard who discovers his magical heritage on his 11th birthday and ends up in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he meets his friends Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), who learn magic with him and soon face the threat of the dark wizard Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

The Harry Potter series was and still is a cultural phenomenon, particularly among millennials who grew up alongside the films and essentially watched the cast grow up with them, too. With talented directors, actors, and writers working together over the years, the end result is a well-rounded movie series that’s hard to fault. Harry Potter is an essential part of any millennial’s childhood, and its many spinoffs and lasting legacy prove that fans aren’t quite ready to let go of its enchanting world anytime soon.