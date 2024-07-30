10 best movie heroes of all time, ranked

Movie heroes are responsible for some of the most captivating stories and moments to ever grace the big screen. Whether they’re adventurers courageously going where no one else has gone or brilliant individuals fighting for what’s right, there are countless forms of heroism in film. The greatest among them are daring, intelligent, and influential enough to have a lasting impact on cinema and pop culture.

From the fearless Ellen Ripley in Aliens to the adventurous Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, these are the movie heroes that have inspired and entertained viewers across generations. Revisiting any of these award-winning films will have audiences rooting for the iconic heroes who fight in the face of overwhelming odds.

10. Marge Gunderson — Fargo (1996)

One of the greatest unconventional heroes of all time emerges out of one of the best crime movies ever made, the Coen Brothers’ Fargo. The 1996 black comedy crime film revolves around a botched kidnapping orchestrated by car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), who hires two criminals, Carl Showalter (Steve Buscemi) and Gaear Grimsrud (Peter Stormare), to abduct his wife for ransom money. The plan spirals out of control, resulting in a series of gruesome murders. Enter Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand), a pregnant, sharp-witted police chief whose investigation into a roadside homicide eventually unravels the entire kidnapping scheme.

In an era dominated by traditional action-oriented heroes, the unflappable Marge emerges as a refreshing and important subversion of the archetype. Marge uses her intelligence and empathy to solve crimes, with her unwavering calm and sharp instincts setting her apart as a hero whose quiet strength can overcome even the bleakest circumstances. McDormand’s Oscar-winning performance is just as entertaining today, with the film’s Midwestern charm as a whole proving to be surprisingly timeless.

9. Terminator — Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his career’s signature role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, director James Cameron‘s ambitious follow-up to the massively successful 1984 sci-fi action blockbuster. In the sequel, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son, John Connor (Edward Furlong), are pursued by the deadly T-1000 (Robert Patrick), who is sent from the future to kill the future leader of the human resistance. A reprogrammed T-800 (Schwarzenegger), is also sent back to protect John, and the Terminator becomes more human-like as he forms a protective bond with the kid.

Judgment Day sees the Terminator transform from a relentless killing machine into an unexpected hero, especially as he learns to understand and appreciate the value of human life. No better scene cements this than the T-800’s sacrifice at the film’s end, where it lowers itself into molten steel. The T-800’s influence extends beyond the sequel itself, impacting pop culture and solidifying Schwarzenegger’s status as an action icon, with his famous lines like “I’ll be back” becoming ingrained in cinematic history.

8. T.E. Lawrence — Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Director David Lean crafted a genre-defining epic movie in 1962’s Lawrence of Arabia, which chronicles the real-life exploits of T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole), a British officer during World War I. It starts with Lawrence’s assignment to assess the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire, which leads to him quickly gaining the trust of Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and forming a guerrilla army. The protagonist’s strategic brilliance and unconventional warfare lead to significant victories, including the audacious capture of Aqaba and the strategic sabotage of the Hejaz railway.

Lawrence of Arabia may have the sweeping Arabian desert and huge set pieces as its backdrop, but it is unmistakably an intimate story of one man who struggles with his growing disillusionment with British imperialism. The film is a profound character study that presents a hero with a complicated legacy, whose questions about war and leadership are just as relevant as ever. Widely considered a treasured gem of cinema, the 1962 epic biographical drama is one that any cinephile should see at least once.

7. Han Solo — Star Wars (1977)

“Don’t everybody thank me at once.” Arrogant, heroic, and charming all at once, 1977’s Star Wars gave fans one of cinema’s most beloved heroes, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Initially introduced as a cynical, self-interested smuggler, Han pilots the Millennium Falcon and is hired by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) to transport them to Alderaan. Alongside his co-pilot, the loyal Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), Han reluctantly becomes involved in the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the oppressive Galactic Empire.

Han’s transformative character arc sees him change from a reluctant outsider to a loyal and bold hero willing to risk his life for his new friends. He has since become an essential part of the Star Wars franchise, being a fan-favorite character with an enduring legacy. It’s his archetypal journey, as well as Harrison Ford’s charismatic portrayal of the roguish character, that has solidified Han Solo’s status as a celebrated sci-fi hero.

6. Clarice Starling — The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

In the legendary psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs, inexperienced and often undermined FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is roped into a risky cat-and-mouse game with convicted cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Clarice interviews Dr. Lecter in the hopes of learning how to catch another serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). Their interactions become increasingly tense as the infamous criminal starts to manipulate her using details from her own traumatic past.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, the 1991 film is an influential classic that continues to be discussed and referenced today. Clarice stands out as one of the most compelling movie heroes of all time, in large part thanks to her role in breaking traditional gender roles in cinema. Foster’s groundbreaking and award-winning performance captured Clarice’s experiences as someone navigating a male-dominated field while dealing with her haunting past, setting a new standard for how women in the thriller and crime genres can be depicted with nuance and strength.

5. James Bond — Dr. No (1962)

Sean Connery stars as the suave secret agent in the very first James Bond movie, Dr. No. The 1962 film, based on Ian Fleming’s novel, follows Bond as he investigates the disappearance of a fellow British agent in Jamaica. Bond’s mission leads him to the mysterious Dr. No (Joseph Wiseman), a reclusive scientist with a plan to disrupt an American space launch using a powerful radio beam. As he attempts to thwart this evil plan, Bond must face deadly assassins, deal with a dangerous woman named Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress), and survive the final showdown in Dr. No’s lair.

Dr. No, and Connery in particular, established the template for the immensely popular secret agent and movie hero, with the actor immortalizing the line “Bond, James Bond.” Calm, cool, and oozing with charm, the movie and its main character became a cultural phenomenon, with its influence evident in the numerous sequels and imitations that followed. There’s no end in sight for the franchise that has seen numerous actors take on the mantle, with all owing their time in the limelight to the one that started it all.

4. Atticus Finch — To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Set in the racially charged Depression-era South, To Kill a Mockingbird is a genre classic that follows the lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), as he defends Tom Robinson (Brock Peters), a Black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. Amid this heavy trial, the film depicts how Atticus is raising his two children, Scout (Mary Badham) and Jem (Phillip Alford), by instilling in them values of empathy and righteousness. Despite societal pressures, Atticus is unwavering in his decision to defend Tom, which leads to consequences for his own family.

At one point in the film, the protagonist declares “all people deserve fair treatment, in turning the other cheek, and in defending what you believe.” The 1962 film directed by Robert Mulligan is a faithful and powerful adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning eponymous novel, with its narrative losing none of its impact over the years. Atticus demonstrates quiet bravery and calm determination that is just as necessary as ever, underscoring the timelessness of the movie hero’s characterization and core message.

3. Oskar Schindler — Schindler’s List (1993)

In one of the most incredible movies based on a true story, Liam Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saves more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by hiring them as essential workers in his factories during World War II. Initially seeking to exploit cheap labor, Schindler establishes a factory in Krakow, employing Jewish workers. As the Nazi regime’s atrocities escalate, Schindler decides to protect his Jewish employees, shielding them from deportation to concentration camps.

Schindler’s List is among director Steven Spielberg’s best works and is a landmark achievement in the war genre and cinema in general. It brings Schindler’s courageous defiance against an inhumane system to the big screen, emphasizing how the real-life hero risked his life to save so many others. The 1993 film reminds modern-day viewers of the power one person can have even in the most dire situations, and how crucial it is to choose to do the right thing by helping those who need it the most.

2. Indiana Jones — Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones debuts as the quintessential action hero in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. The first entry in the long-running film series sees the globe-trotting archaeologist take on a critical quest to find the biblical Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do. Jones works with the U.S. government in his pursuit of the Ark, which is believed to possess supernatural powers that could prove deadly in the wrong hands. Along the way, the protagonist must survive lethal traps and obstacles as well as battle increasingly strong Nazi forces.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark would spawn a hit franchise that relies on its action hero’s bravado, wit, and confidence to tell more entertaining stories. Ford is impeccably cast as Indiana Jones, with the actor’s career-defining performance becoming instantly iconic and widely influential. Over 40 years since it first premiered, the first Indiana Jones film still holds a special place in many fans’ hearts for its straightforward and no-nonsense plot and movie hero that harks back to a different era in filmmaking.

1. Ellen Ripley — Aliens (1986)

Aliens is the successful sequel to the classic sci-fi movie directed by James Cameron, 1979’s Alien. The 1986 follow-up sees Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) evolve from a lone survivor to a formidable warrior when she’s thrust back into the fray after joining a team of Colonial Marines on a mission to the moon LV-426. Ripley, haunted by her past encounter with the deadly Xenomorph and suspicious of the sudden loss of communication from the human colony, reluctantly returns to confront her fears and protect the colonists.

If the first movie was hailed for its suspenseful atmosphere, Aliens delivers a relentless blend of action and horror, especially when it becomes clear what Ripley and her team are up against. Ripley quickly turns into a badass action hero when she makes it her mission to protect the young Newt (Carrie Henn), with many iconic scenes featuring what the protagonist will risk for the orphan. Sigourney Weaver’s fierce portrayal earned critical acclaim, including a rare Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, which was almost never awarded to entries from the sci-fi genre.