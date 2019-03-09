Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The best new podcasts

Jenny McGrath
By

The best thing about podcasts is that you can listen to them while you’re doing other things: Dishes, going for a jog, coloring, and especially, driving. But there are so many podcasts these days that it’s officially impossible to keep up. There are new ones debuting all the time, and it’s hard to know whether they deserve a spot in your feed.

Every week, we highlight new and returning podcasts we couldn’t put down. Whether you’re looking for the latest and greatest or you’re just dipping your two into the vast ocean of podcasts, we’ll find you something worth listening to. This week, we’ve got podcasts covering the threads of history, a bloody mess, and things you feel but cannot see.

News and Politics podcast

The Dropout

theranos walgreens breakup elizabeth holmes turtleneck and blazer

Why should I listen? If nothing else, it’ll make you a bit more skeptical about Silicon Valley’s next wunderkind.

How many episodes are there and how long are they? It’s a short series, with only six episodes. They’re all out now and run about 40 minutes each.

Describe it in one word: Concerning.

What do Betsy DeVos, Jared Leto, Bill Clinton, and Henry Kissinger have in common? They’re all name-checked in this ABC News podcast about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The former CEO starts as an ambitious 19-year-old with the lofty yet admirable goal of making routine blood tests less painful and more accessible. As she starts to cultivate her image — dressing like Steve Jobs and deepening her voice — she morphs into a Shakespearean character, complete with MacBethian hubris and the mercurial moods of King Lear.

One former employee suggests in his resignation letter that she watch The Office, a reference to her management skills (or lack thereof). Interspersed with the interviews from former Theranos employees are the deposition tapes from Holmes and former president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Both were indicted on charges of defrauding investors and deceiving doctors and patients in June, 2018. Host Rebecca Jarvis fills in the details, some of which are deeply troubling, especially when you realize that gambling on blood tests is, in some cases, a life-or-death prospect.

Science and Medicine podcast

Invisibilia

best new podcasts to listen during your drive 6iao50a2

Why should I listen? To get some insight into and empathy for the human condition.

How many episodes are there and how long are they? It’s been around since 2015, so there’s a nice backlog of episodes (around seven per season). They’re about an hour each, except for the short little bonus episodes.

Describe it in one word: Illuminating.

In the immortal words of Lucas from Empire Records, “Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear.” Coming back for its fifth season, Invisibilia asks big questions about thoughts, feelings, and other unseen entities and tries to answer them by talking to all kinds of people, including doctors and researchers. It also introduces you to people you’ll still think about long after the episode is over, like Daniel Kish, who is blind and rides his bike by using bat-like echolocation. Then there’s Amanda, who has Mirror Touch Synesthesia, meaning she feels the same physical sensations as those around her.

NPR listeners will likely recognize Alix Spiegel (This American Life) and former host Lulu Miller (Radiolab), while Hanna Rosin comes from Slate and The Atlantic. The first episode of the new season focuses on pain and what happens when you pay too much attention to it.

History podcast

Throughline

best new podcasts to listen during your drive ua3ynbjc

Why should I listen? You’ll be able to drop historical facts casually into conversation like a Harvard professor.

How many episodes are there and how long are they? There are only five episodes so far, and they’re all around 40 minutes, except the mini-episode, which is 17.

Describe it in one word: Surprising.

I was listening to the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast the other week when contributor Claire Malone brought up a comment from former Governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld, a conservative who may be looking to challenge incumbent Donald Trump for president in 2020. Back in 2016, when asked about the CIA’s involvement in the Middle East, he said, “That was my great-uncle-in-law, Kermit Roosevelt, who in 1953 came out of Groton and Harvard with a little walking-around money in his pockets and engineered Mossadegh’s overthrow. So perhaps I’m not the best person to ask.”

I thought, “I understand that reference! I’m practically a historian!” The truth is, though, I’d just learned about Kermit’s machinations in an episode of Throughline about how the CIA and Teddy’s grandson orchestrated a coup against Iran’s prime minister in 1953. Examining the Korean War, conspiracy theories, and protests by African-American athletes, Throughline hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei break down big subjects into a trio of stories. The narratives help trace the arc of history up to what’s happening today for those of us who didn’t live through cataclysmic events that are still causing ripples today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Netflix right now (March 2019)
Up Next

The best shows on Hulu right now (March 2019)
Lord of the Rings
Movies & TV

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series won't follow young Aragorn

Amazon Studios is betting big on its Lord of the Rings prequel series, which has a multiseason commitment and a budget of more than $1 billion. The series' first season will arrive by 2021.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Nick Hastings
best movies on netflix the master featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Movies & TV

The best Amazon Original series, from 'Bosch' to 'Transparent' to 'Patriot'

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows worthy of drawing your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From Black Mirror to Russian Doll, these are the best Netflix Originals

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Captain Marvel review
Movies & TV

Captain Marvel review: Brie Larson’s cosmic hero makes the MCU feel new again

Captain Marvel, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings cosmic hero Carol Danvers to the big screen in a compelling, action-packed, and surprisingly nuanced adventure featuring Brie Larson in the title role.
Posted By Rick Marshall
HBO go vs hbo now
Movies & TV

HBO Go vs. HBO Now: Which streaming service is right for you?

If you're looking to get access to HBO, you might be comparing HBO Go and HBO Now. We break down the differences between the twin streaming services and see how they compare to one another.
Posted By Parker Hall
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Movies & TV

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland sooner than expected

From piloting the Millenium Falcon to interacting with scum and villainy at a spaceport cantina, here's everything we know about Walt Disney World's and Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansions.
Posted By Matt Cabral
how to set up apple tv gallery1 201709
Home Theater

We dig through the rumors and the news for clues as to what Apple is planning for the 6th gen Apple TV

We make some educated guesses about what Apple has planned for the next generation of the Apple TV 4K. Will it get new features? A new price? A new form factor? We cover all of this and more.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Disney's Aladdin
Movies & TV

Disney Plus will eventually stream every Disney movie, including the ‘Vault’

In a major change to company policy, Disney Plus, Disney's upcoming streaming service, will eventually host every movie in the Disney catalog, including its library of classic animated films.
Posted By Chris Gates
ESPN Plus Yarde vs. Reeves Top Rank Boxing
Deals

Top-rank boxing: Watch Anthony Yarde vs. Travis Reeves with ESPN Plus free trial

If you can’t get enough boxing and are itching to watch rising star Anthony Yarde defend his title against Travis Reeves this Friday, then now’s the perfect time to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can stream it for free. Read on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
movie tickets theater
Movies & TV

Battle of the movie ticket sites: How to make sense of the fledgling industry

MoviePass may be the industry leader in subscription-based movie ticket sales, but the company's troubles have opened the door for competitors AMC Stubs A-List, Sinemia, and Cinemark Movie Club. Here's how the services compare.
Posted By Rick Marshall
between the streams
Podcasts

Captain Marvel review, Game of Thrones preview, Good Omens indeed

We've got a fun-filled show today, from our spoiler-free Captain Marvel review to new trailers from Game of Thrones and Good Omens to Disney's decision to open the vault for Disney Plus. Join us live or download the podcast to get in on the…
Posted By Ryan Waniata