Watch the best commercials of Super Bowl LII

It’s Super Bowl season again, and you know what that means: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots are back to destroy the hopes and dreams of another U.S. city (this year, it’s Philadelphia; sorry, Eagles fans, we’ve all seen this movie before).

Still, assuming all the footballs are properly inflated, Super Bowl LII — that’s 52, for you non-Romans — retains the possibility of being an entertaining contest between the veteran champs and the plucky upstarts, with the suddenly resurgent Nick Foles taking on the football Terminator that is Brady.

If you’re not a big football fan (or if you’re a Pennsylvanian and it’s the 4th quarter), don’t sweat it! There’s plenty of other good stuff to occupy your attention, starting with everyone’s favorite part of the Super Bowl: Commercials. These days, companies start early so you can enjoy their multimillion-dollar productions before, during, and after the game. From hilarious snack spots to inspirational Olympians, we’ve collected the best Super Bowl commercials and laid them out right here for your enjoyment. Keep it locked right here, as we’ll continue adding new ads throughout the week.

Beer commercials

Budweiser — ‘Beer Country’

AMERICA! That seems to be the message here, as a man intones vague, nationalistic platitudes about handshake agreements and tradition. Meanwhile, Budweiser’s trademark Clydesdale horses trot past famous landmarks like the snow-laden Gateway Arch and New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Budweiser — ‘Stand By You’

Here’s an inspiring spot featuring a Budweiser packaging plant that’s canning both beer and water (according to the description, it’s for disaster relief efforts across the country), accompanied by a woman singing Ben E. King’s Stand By Me. Here’s hoping some of that water reaches Flint, MI.

Bud Light — ‘Ye Olde Pep Talk’

Each year, Anheuser-Busch smartly splits its Super Bowl ads into two divisions: Serious, patriotic themes for Budweiser, and goofy, football-focused themes for Bud Light (like this classic). Here, the’Dilly Dilly’ tradition lives on as the ad campaign’s feudal king struggles to prepare his army for battle.

Michelob Ultra — ‘The Perfect Fit’

In this one, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt trains vigorously for his role in the Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial, seemingly unaware that he is, in fact, in the commercial itself. You look great, Chris.

Stella Artois — ‘Taps’

Stella Artois and Matt Damon are here to remind you much of the world is without clean drinking water. Buy a chalice from Stella, and you can help to make a difference for millions. Great cause Matt, even if you aren’t looking quite as good as Chris.