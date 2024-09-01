3 best Tubi movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

In an era when most streaming services require a subscription, we can all be thankful for Tubi. This on-demand streaming service is supported entirely by ads, which means that it doesn’t require any subscription, and you can watch any of the many titles available there for free.

This Labor Day weekend, we’ve selected three titles that are perfect ways to spend some time, from established cult classics to newer titles that are well worth your time. The best thing about each of these movies, though? They don’t cost a cent to watch. Check out the list below.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

One of the funniest action films ever made, Big Trouble in Little China‘s brilliance comes directly from its stupidity. Directed by John Carpenter, the movie tells the story of trucker Jack Burton as he becomes enmeshed in a byzantine plot in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The movie is ostensibly about Burton’s attempt to prevent the evil Lo Pan from becoming immortal, but Big Trouble in Little China is really a series of gags designed to delight the audience. It might make you uneasy until you understand exactly what it’s going for, but once you’ve locked into the tone, few movies are more fun to watch over and over than this one.

You can watch Big Trouble in Little China on Tubi.

Unstoppable (2010)

One of the best thrillers ever made, Unstoppable tells the true story of a train filled with toxic chemicals that is running without brakes. With the threat of an impending disaster imminent, an engineer and a conductor work together to stop the train and keep those in its path safe.

Thanks to magnetic central performances from Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, as well as Tony Scott’s virtuosic direction, Unstoppable is elevated from a movie that could function more like a Redbox title into something genuinely thrilling. Will they stop the train in time? You’ll really just have to watch the movie to find out.

You can watch Unstoppable on Tubi.

Elvis (2022)

Music biopics as a genre have probably worn out their welcome, but Baz Luhrmann has never made a normal film in his life. The Australian director’s Elvis tells the birth-to-death-story of Elvis, but elides many of the most important parts of his life to focus on a few key moments.

The movie’s incredible tonal variations wouldn’t work without Austin Butler’s incredible central performance, which earned him an Oscar nomination. The movie itself is a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy is larger than life, and Elvis somehow manages to pay tribute both to the man himself and to the legend that was built around him.

You can watch Elvis on Tubi.