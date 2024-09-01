 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 best Tubi movies to stream this Labor Day weekend

By
Two men stand on the back of a train in Unstoppable.
20th Century Fox

In an era when most streaming services require a subscription, we can all be thankful for Tubi. This on-demand streaming service is supported entirely by ads, which means that it doesn’t require any subscription, and you can watch any of the many titles available there for free.

This Labor Day weekend, we’ve selected three titles that are perfect ways to spend some time, from established cult classics to newer titles that are well worth your time. The best thing about each of these movies, though? They don’t cost a cent to watch. Check out the list below.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Max.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Man points his gun in Big Trouble in Little China.
20th Century Fox

One of the funniest action films ever made, Big Trouble in Little China‘s brilliance comes directly from its stupidity. Directed by John Carpenter, the movie tells the story of trucker Jack Burton as he becomes enmeshed in a byzantine plot in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

The movie is ostensibly about Burton’s attempt to prevent the evil Lo Pan from becoming immortal, but Big Trouble in Little China is really a series of gags designed to delight the audience. It might make you uneasy until you understand exactly what it’s going for, but once you’ve locked into the tone, few movies are more fun to watch over and over than this one.

You can watch Big Trouble in Little China on Tubi.

Unstoppable (2010)

Two conductors operate a train.
20th Century Fox

One of the best thrillers ever made, Unstoppable tells the true story of a train filled with toxic chemicals that is running without brakes. With the threat of an impending disaster imminent, an engineer and a conductor work together to stop the train and keep those in its path safe.

Thanks to magnetic central performances from Denzel Washington and Chris Pine, as well as Tony Scott’s virtuosic direction, Unstoppable is elevated from a movie that could function more like a Redbox title into something genuinely thrilling. Will they stop the train in time? You’ll really just have to watch the movie to find out.

You can watch Unstoppable on Tubi.

Elvis (2022)

Elvis sings to a crowd in Elvis.
Warner Bros.

Music biopics as a genre have probably worn out their welcome, but Baz Luhrmann has never made a normal film in his life. The Australian director’s Elvis tells the birth-to-death-story of Elvis, but elides many of the most important parts of his life to focus on a few key moments.

The movie’s incredible tonal variations wouldn’t work without Austin Butler’s incredible central performance, which earned him an Oscar nomination. The movie itself is a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy is larger than life, and Elvis somehow manages to pay tribute both to the man himself and to the legend that was built around him.

You can watch Elvis on Tubi.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 30-September 1)
A bartender stands over his bar and looks at a customer sitting down.

The summer movie season is coming to a close. Last weekend, The Crow bombed hard at the box office, grossing $4.6 million in its opening weekend. For a movie that cost $50 million, the chances of The Crow breaking even are unlikely. The other new movie was Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut. Blink Twice did decent business, opening to $7.3 million on a $20 million budget.

Since it will be a quiet weekend at the theaters because of Labor Day, stay home and stream a free movie on a FAST service. With a FAST service, viewers can watch movies with ads for free. There are no hidden fees. These truly are free services. We recommend watching one of these three movies: an over-the-top heist thriller, a delightful melodrama, or a 1990s rom-com.
The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Read more
5 great action movies to watch on Labor Day weekend
Furiosa aims her rifle in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

Labor Day weekend ideally means taking some much-needed time off from work to spend time with friends and loved ones. And if you're really lucky, you can take some time to watch some great action movies from the comfort of your own home.

Let's face it: Even the most devoted Marvel fan can only watch Deadpool & Wolverine so many times before it gets boring. Thankfully, a handful of this summer's best action movies -- as well as a few from last year -- are readily available to stream right now. To narrow down your search, we've picked the five best action movies that you should stream this Labor Day weekend.

Read more
5 best war movies to stream this Labor Day weekend
Two soldiers stare with their backs up against the wall.

Labor Day is a holiday dedicated to the workforce. The first Monday of September honors the labor movement that helped shape the United States, and the workers who represent the backbone of the country. Hopefully, Labor Day is a day off from work, providing much-needed rest and relaxation on the unofficial last day of summer.

Soldiers comprise some of the most admirable and well-respected laborers in America. War films also happen to be one of Hollywood's most popular genres. A great war film, like Saving Private Ryan and Apocalypse Now, can leave an important legacy on the American public. If American soldiers are on your mind, watch these five movies for Labor Day weekend, including an epic Western, an underrated action gem, and a colossal showdown between two of the greatest actors ever.
The Patriot (2000)

Read more