Between the Streams: CBS’ desperate ‘Murphy Brown’ revival, Super Bowl trailers

This week, the box office is just one more bummer and we don’t know how to stop it from careening into the pit of despair. Luckily, however, there are still a ton of incredible movies out there to sink your teeth into if you don’t want to see what is apparently one of the worst horror movies of modern times, Winchester. Instead, we recommend checking out one of the many Oscar contenders still in theaters, including The Disaster Artist, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the latter of which is a frontrunner for best picture and a film we’ll be talking about on the show today.

Luckily, even if you’re feeling decidedly lazy this weekend, there are plenty of goodies to check out from your home base, including Netflix’s latest big spend, Altered Carbon, which debuts this weekend. Based on a book about a dystopian future in which consciousness is transferred as easily as a backup hard drive, the show cost a mint to make and is getting decent, if not stellar reviews. Regardless, for those looking for some impressive dystopian sci-fi this weekend, Netflix’s latest should fit the bill.

Of course, it’s the Super Bowl this weekend, and although most of us aren’t exactly champing at the bit for this one, in the entertainment world that means commercials and, more to the point, new trailers. We’re expecting the game to unload new looks at a host of movies, including potential new trailers/teasers for Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission Impossible — Fallout, and probably some more Black Panther.

How about all those reboots, huh? No, we’re not talking about the ever-expanding list of movies, we’re talking about … ’80s and ’90s sitcoms? From Roseanne (really?!) and Will and Grace to The Office and freaking Murphy Brown, broadcast networks really are proving these days that, even moreso than movie studios, they are completely out of ideas. The success of Will and Grace in its reiteration has brought on a near-apocalypse of terrible ideas, but we never thought we’d see the day when CBS trotted out a 71-year-old Candice Bergen to play a role she last embraced two decades ago. In the words of one infamous tweeter: Sad!

We’ll be talking about this odd new phenomenon on the show today, and whether or not this sorely desperate attempt at cashing in on the network golden days really does spell the beginning of the end for the Big Four.

One thing we are extremely excited about in the world of broadcast TV, however, is the news we got last week about FX moving forward with a What We Do in the Shadows TV series pilot. For those unaware, the film from Jermaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, Moana) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is heralded by many (including yours truly) as the best mockumentary since Spinal Tap. We’ll chat about the possibilities on today’s show and why this Kiwi comedy team is one of the best in the business.

Also on today’s show, we’ll talk about the still-untitled Cloverfield sequel, Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, a Duke Nukem film with John Cena, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Krypton TV series, and much more.

