The first ‘Jurassic World’ sequel poster reveals the upcoming film’s title

The countdown to the Jurassic World sequel is down to a year and to celebrate that fact, Universal Studios revealed the film’s title. Thanks to the first movie poster, we now know that the upcoming dinosaur flick is called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The official Jurassic World Twitter account posted the image, writing, “In one year, life finds a way.” The poster echoes that message, with “life finds a way” appearing across it, the release date below. The line presumably alludes to elements of the movie’s plot, but so far details remain closely guarded. In the past, however, Jurassic World director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow discussed possible sequel themes, specifically, the treatment of animals.

Chris Pratt, one of the stars of the film, shared the poster on social media as well, including interesting insight in his Instagram post’s caption.

“We are 80 days into filming!! I can’t tell you much except… This movie is gonna be freakin’ awesome! Who’s excited?” he wrote.

Pratt is joined in the sequel by his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard as well as one of the original stars of the movie franchise, Jeff Goldblum. The veteran actor played Dr. Ian Malcom in 1993’s Jurassic Park along with its 1997 follow-up, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The Fallen Kingdom cast also includes James Cromwell, Justice Smith, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and B.D. Wong.

Like its predecessor, the film is co-written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer, while Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley, and Belen Atienza serve as producers. Juan Antonio Bayona is directing, as Trevorrow opted out of the job. Together, they look to re-create the immense success of Jurassic World, which dominated the box office in 2015, raking in more than $1.67 billion globally and becoming the fourth-highest grossing film of all time.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is slated to open in theaters on June 22, 2018.