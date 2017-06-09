Here’s the first official poster for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ movie

Why it matters to you Marvel Studios has one of the most successful cinematic universes of all time, and now we've got our first look at one of the most-anticipated additions to that universe.

There are still two more Marvel movies hitting theaters this year, but the studio got an early start on promoting its 2018 releases this week by unveiling the first poster for Black Panther.

The poster features star Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the new king of the African nation of Wakanda, seated on his kingdom’s throne while clad in his Black Panther costume. Along with releasing the poster image, Marvel announced plans to reveal the first teaser trailer for the film during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Directed by Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler from a script penned by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole (American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson), Black Panther has T’Challa returning home to Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War to take his place on the powerful nation’s throne. His return is met with trouble, however, in the form of competing factions challenging his rule and a dangerous enemy from his past. He must prove that he has the wisdom and strength to serve as both the king of Wakanda and its protector, the Black Panther.

Boseman reprises his role from Civil War, along with Florence Kasumba as Ayo, a member of the Wakandan special forces unit known as the Dora Milaje; and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, the deputy task force commander of the Joint Counterterrorism Center.

New additions to Marvel’s cinematic universe making their debut in Black Panther include Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as Erik Killmonger (one of the film’s main villains), Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) as Dora Milaje member Nakia, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as Dora Milaje leader Okoye, Angela Bassett (How Stella Got Her Groove Back) as T’Challa’s mother, Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as a Wakandan statesman, and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as the smuggler Ulysses Klaue.

Black Panther is scheduled to hit theaters February 16, 2018.