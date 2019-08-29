Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary series Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, and the streaming service has now released the first trailer for the project, which takes a deep dive into the Silicon Valley icon’s past, present, and future.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the tone of the three-part series, which is helmed and executive produced by Davis Guggenheim, the Oscar-winning director of An Inconvenient Truth. The film promises to offer “unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”

Gates himself announced the trailer’s premiere on Twitter, indicating that he’s spent the last few years filming the series and that he hopes audiences enjoy it.

I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together. pic.twitter.com/Jc4QFju7Fo — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 29, 2019

The series has all the makings of a celebratory profile, but it also appears to offer a unique exploration of Gates’ life and ascension to become one of the computing world’s most accomplished and controversial figures. It also appears to take a deep dive into his pivot toward philanthropic endeavors after stepping down as CEO of Microsoft in 2000. And if you’ve ever wondered what his favorite animal, food, or greatest fear is, you’ll apparently find that out in the series, too. (Spoiler: He likes dogs and hamburgers, and is afraid that his brain will stop working.)

“Davis had the idea of making a documentary that looked at the big projects I take on that are risky and might not happen otherwise, and that was interesting to me,” Gates told Entertainment Weekly in August. “I hope this documentary leaves people optimistic that big problems can be tackled.”

Decoding Bill Gates also looks to cover his early efforts to keep Microsoft competitive and the company’s rivalry with Apple, among other topics. Guggenheim appears to mix archival footage with new footage for the series, which suggests that Gates’ approach to solving problems and organizing information has not only played a major role in his success, but also relies on a conspicuously non-digital process, in many cases.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates is scheduled to premiere September 20 on the streaming service.

