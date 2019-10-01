Birds of Prey trailer puts Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the spotlight

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Birds of Prey, also known as Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the upcoming film that teams Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with a group of female characters from the DC Comics universe. You can watch the new trailer in the player above.

The trailer, which dropped Tuesday, shows Robbie’s Quinn picking up the pieces in Gotham City after breaking up with her longtime beau, the Joker (previously played by Jared Leto).

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey brings back Robbie as her Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn, and puts the spotlight on her while simultaneously introducing a colorful cast of live-action DC Comics heroes and villains. The film’s featured cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain (aka Batgirl), Ewan McGregor as the villain Black Mask, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Supporting cast members in Birds of Prey include Ali Wong (Fresh Off the Boat), Robert Catrini (American Crime Story), Chris Messina (Sharp Objects), Steven Williams (It), and Derek Wilson (Preacher).

Birds of Prey will be the eighth film in the interconnected DC Extended Universe, following April’s Shazam! and preceding the June 2020 release of Wonder Woman 1984. Robbie is expected to reprise the role again for August 2021’s The Suicide Squad, a soft reboot of the super-villain team-up series that brings back several members of the original cast with a much larger cast of newcomers. That film will be directed by James Gunn.

In January, the first teaser for Birds of Prey was released, introducing many of the primary cast members and offering a sneak peek at how their characters will appear in the film.

Yan, a Chinese-American director, writer, and producer, most recently directed the comedy-drama Dead Pigs. She’s directing the film from a script penned by Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson and will be the second woman to direct a DC film and the first Asian woman to direct a major superhero film at all.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2020.

