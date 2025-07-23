 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Check out this great neo-noir before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (July 2025)

By
The cast of To Live and Die in LA
MGM

When you’re actually trying to figure out which titles you should prioritize on a given streaming service, it can feel almost impossible. Speaking for myself, I know that trying to pick a single thing to watch from among the vast array of titles available on services like Prime Video can feel almost impossible.

What I often do, then, is pick something that won’t be available for long. Prime Video has plenty of titles coming and going all the time, and if you’re looking for one to watch this month, I’d start with To Live and Die in L.A. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

It’s a dark, moody action movie

Although To Live and Die in L.A. is in some ways a standard cop action movie of the 1980s, in others it’s much stranger and more nihilistic than that description makes it sound. The film follows a rogue cop who, after losing his partner to a master counterfeiter, becomes hellbent on revenge.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

As he pushes the boundaries of his job, we find ourselves wondering whether he’s gone way too far in the pursuit of justice. It’s a nervy movie that you might walk away from hating both the hero and the villain, which remains one of the reasons why it’s aged well.

It’s rarely available to stream

The cast of To Live and Die in L.A.
MGM

This is a slightly unusual reason, but one of the best reasons to check out To Live and Die in L.A. is that the movie is actually usually pretty hard to watch on streaming. This is a rare window where the movie’s available, and given that it’s one of the definitive action movies of the 1980s, it’s well worth your time.

Given the uncertainty of licensing rights, you can never tell when a movie is going to pop up on streaming and when it might disappear for years at a time. While streaming isn’t the only way to watch movies, it’s often the most convenient, so take advantage of this convenience while you can.

It features Willem Dafoe at his villainous best

Willem Defoe in To Live and Die in LA
MGM

While the entire ensemble of To Live and Die in L.A. is doing excellent work, the movie’s true standout performer is almost undoubtedly Willem Dafoe, who plays the master counterfeiter. Dafoe is not known for playing nice guys, but his performance as the villain at the center of this movie is particularly unsettling because he’s so cold and calculating.

Dafoe can be big and hammy, but here, he underplays almost every scene in a way that makes him seem deeply real and just as malevolent as you would want him to be. It’s a great early turn from one of our best actors.

You can watch To Live and Die in L.A. on Amazon Prime Video.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in Air.

If you're scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and looking for something great to watch, you may have noticed that it can be hard to find anything in particular. Hours of searching benefit no one, even if it's something that many of us find ourselves doing on a regular basis.

That's why we've pulled together this list of three underrated films available on Prime Video right now. Each of them is well worth your time, no matter what kind of movie you might be looking for.

Read more
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (May 2025)
Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney face each other in Out of Sight.

Few directors went on a more impressive run through the late 1990s and early 2000s than Steven Soderbergh. In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Director and helming Ocean's Eleven, Soderbergh made several smaller movies that have stood the test of time.

The greatest example is 1998's Out of Sight, a charming thriller starring George Clooney as a bank robber who finds himself in a hugely flirtatious relationship with Jennifer Lopez's Karen Sisco, a federal marshal looking to arrest him. Here are three reasons Out of Sight still hits more than 25 years later.

Read more
5 best Amazon Prime Video movies to watch on Memorial Day
Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins in Bull Durham.

Memorial Day is a holiday designed to commemorate those we've lost in war, but it's also a celebration of life. While many people get an extra day off, deciding what to do with that day can be difficult.

If you're looking for something easy to do over the long weekend, we've got you covered. We've pulled together five movies on Amazon Prime Video that are all worth your time. Check them out below.

Read more