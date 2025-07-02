 Skip to main content
Want to watch Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey teaser trailer? Here’s what you need to know

Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.
The most anticipated movie of 2026 is not up for debate. Apologies to fans of Avengers: DoomsdayDune: Messiah, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but those movies pale in comparison to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

For his follow-up to Oppenheimer, Nolan is adapting Homer’s Greek epic poem about the legend of Odysseus. The Odyssey is in production and well over a year away from hitting theaters. The first teaser trailer has been released. However, there is a catch.

To watch the teaser trailer the way Nolan intended, fans must go to the theaters and watch Jurassic World RebirthThe Odyssey teaser will air as a preview before the dinosaur adventure begins. Rebirth and The Odyssey are Universal movies, so it makes sense for the studio to promote its top film of 2026 before showing its biggest of 2025.

Despite making the teaser exclusive for theaters, the footage has leaked online. The teaser begins with this voiceover: “Darkness. Zeus’ laws smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war, and then somehow, somehow he won it.” The voiceover is set to shots of the ocean, the shore, and a Trojan horse.

The teaser then briefly shows Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son, Telemachus, and Jon Bernthal as a mysterious character. Telemachus asks Bernthal’s character about Odysseus’ location, to which Bernthal asks, “Who has a story about Odysseus?” Bernthal then begins shouting stories and the gossip he’s heard about Odysseus. The teaser ends with a shot of Odysseus floating on some wood in the middle of the ocean.

While the teaser plays in theaters, fans can view the official poster for The Odyssey, which includes the tagline, “Defy The Gods.”

A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7

— odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025

The Odyssey is an epic retelling of Odysseus’ journey after the Trojan War. Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, embarks on a decade-long journey where he encounters mythological creatures, including the Sirens and the Cyclops.

Like many of Nolan’s movies, The Odyssey boasts a large ensemble of A-list stars and premier actors. The cast includes Damon, Holland, Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, Rafi Gavron, Shiloh Fernandez, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Hick E. Tarabay, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurie Compte, Michael Vlamis, Iddo Goldberg, Josh Stewart, Cosmo Jarvis, and Ryan Hurst.

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey will be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The epic movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

