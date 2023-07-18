 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 best comic book titles to read for SDCC 2023

Guillermo Kurten
By

With the diminished presence of movie studios, San Diego Comic-Con 2023 will have a greater focus on the comic book source medium that inspired it. Fans will need to temper their expectations for the latest in the MCU and the forthcoming DCU, but there are plenty of ongoing comics for fans to read and get invested in.

DC Comics will feature announcements from the current Dawn of DC event and more. Meanwhile, Marvel Comics will also have reveals regarding the future of several major properties, assuring that there will be something for every kind of comic fan. From series like Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez’s Batman run to the former’s epic Daredevil finale with Marco Checchetto, there are a few great ongoing comics to help get in the spirit of SDCC 2023.

Recommended Videos

Batman

Batman with Tim Drake as Robin in the foreground for Failsafe cover art.
DC Comics

Between the character’s ongoing mainline and spin-off comics, as well as the critical and commercial success of last year’s The Batman with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl, the brooding hero is flourishing in just about every medium he features in.

It’s a great opportunity to get into the main Batman book, as Chip Zdarsky — while working on his acclaimed Daredevil run for Marvel — takes on writing duties with star artist Jorge Jiménez. This creative duo’s run has two story arcs under its belt, with the initial Failsafe arc serving as a clever indirect sequel to Tower of Babel, with the Dark Knight seeing his greatest contingency effort morphed into his greatest threat. It’s early days still, but the two have made a promising first impression.

Daredevil

Daredevil brooding on a building as the rain pours.
Marvel Comics

Elsewhere in top-tier writer Chip Zdarsky’s catalog, he and talented artist Marco Checchetto prepare to bring their exceptional Daredevil run to a close before Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder pick it up in September. The Man Without Fear is one of the superheroes to arguably enjoy the most consistent high-quality runs in the character’s publication history, but the creative team here has more than risen to the challenge.

From the shocking catalyst to force Matt Murdock to look inward about his role as a vigilante to the grand-scale mysticism of two Daredevils going up against the world-ending machinations of The Hand, this Daredevil run has packed thrilling storytelling and meaningful character development at every scale. Coming off the legacies of Frank Miller, Brian Bendis, and more, it’s impressive how Zdarsky can still muster something worth saying about the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight battles 2 vampires in a Marvel comic book.
Marvel Comics

Hopefully, the MCU Disney+ Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac has given more attention to Moon Knight, as the current run with writer Jed MacKay and artist Allesandro Cappucio has been stellar since their start in 2021. Marc Spector is a fascinating subject as a protagonist due to the themes of mental health at the core of his stories and character.

MacKay and Cappucio’s run presents the hero in a deeply troubled state emotionally and psychologically, with the Mr. Knight persona at odds with the moon god Khonshu and establishing his own Midnight Mission to fight crime. Along with a supporting cast featuring familiar characters and fresh faces, this Moon Knight run has been a fantastic blend of street-level grit with the occult and supernatural.

Superman

Superman flies over Metropolis in a DC comic book.

The Dawn of DC event has paved the way for several comic book series debuts and relaunches, with Superman seeing the premiere of a new creative team. One of the publisher’s busiest writers, Joshua Williamson teams up with artist Jamal Campbell for a new run of Superman that sees the Man of Tomorrow return to Metropolis.

It’s a long-awaited return for fans, as Superman returns from his intergalactic ventures while his son — Jon Kent — served as the protector in his stead. The new run has just a few issues out so far, but it’s been acclaimed for reaffirming Superman’s place in the DC mythos and what makes him such a beloved character. There’s expectedly plenty of superheroic action, but it’s compassion that ultimately wins the day.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman runs to fight in a DC comic book.

Another one of the landmark relaunches in the Dawn of DC event, with Wonder Woman hitting a centennial issue with issue No. 800. This story is the conclusion to the Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth? story arc, but it gives fans a glimpse into what veteran writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere’s run on Wonder Woman will be like.

Similar to the new run on Superman, this issue is a satisfying close to the storyline by adopting a celebratory tone that highlights the Princess of Themyscira’s best qualities as a hero. Though it’s the tail-end of one arc, the upcoming Comic-Con event in addition to the full-fledged start of King and Sampere’s run on the horizon, it’s a great time to get caught up on Wonder Woman’s exploits.

All of these comic book series can be read digitally on DC Universe Infinite and Marvel Unlimited.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Guillermo Kurten
Guillermo Kurten
Freelance Writer, Entertainment
A University of Houston graduate in Print Media Journalism, Guillermo has covered sports entertainment and practically all…
All the DC Easter eggs in The Flash movie
Michael Keaton's Batman sits in front of two versions of Barry Allen in The Flash.

At long last, after years of delays, DC's time-traveling blockbuster, The Flash, has reached theaters. When Barry Allen runs back in time to prevent his mother's murder, he ends up in a drastically different timeline without any heroes to protect the world from General Zod's invasion.

Given that the Flash travels the Multiverse and teams up with Michael Keaton's iconic version of Batman, this superhero film features an extraordinary number of Easter eggs that should give comic book fans a field day. To make it easier for viewers, here's a breakdown of all the DC references found in the Scarlet Speedster's first solo film.

Read more
The 5 best Flash villains you need to know about
Cover art for The Flash # 761

In the pages of DC comics lore, the Scarlet Speedster is a champion of Central City and an important component of the Justice League. The Flash thrives on his use of the speed force which grants him lightning-fast speed, a rapid healing factor, and the ability to punish the wicked. Barry Allen's superhero alias can also travel so fast, that he can speed through time. To the would-be villains ready to get in his way, the Flash poses a rather formidable challenge to overcome.

However, the Flash has a full Rogues Gallery of characters whose bite is far worse than their bark. Because he's a speedster, many of his villains aim to "trip him up" so to speak or simply keep up with their own speedy capabilities. There's a wealth of characters who ultimately step into the arena to challenge the Flash and cause chaos in Central City. Most of these villains are among the more outlandish and creatively-designed characters in the world of DC. It's hard to make something more wild than a hyper-intelligent, telekinetic gorilla, after all. In honor of the Flash headlining his first-ever live-action feature film, let's look at some of the best villains in the hero's pantheon.
Gorilla Grodd

Read more
5 great comic book movies you should watch on Netflix right now
The official poster for Spider-Man.

With the rise of Disney Plus and Max, many beloved comic book movies from Marvel, DC, and the rest have been moved out of Netflix's massive streaming library. With this mass exodus of superheroes from this online service, this may leave some wondering what's left to watch. Fortunately, there are still some terrific comic book films that audiences can still enjoy on Netflix right now.
Spider-Man (2002)

Alright, let's do this one last time. After getting bitten by a genetically engineered spider, awkward high schooler Peter Parker uses his newfound superpowers to defend New York City as the costumed hero, Spider-Man. He then must face off against Norman Osborn, the wealthy scientist who inadvertently turns himself into the city's first supervillain, the Green Goblin.

Read more