 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Criminal Minds: Evolution cast excited for move to Paramount+

Dan Girolamo
By

The Behavioral Analysis Unit, better known as the BAU, is heading to Paramount+ to investigate more crimes and find the unsub (unknown subject) in Criminal Minds: EvolutionThe series serves as a revival of Criminal Minds, the procedural crime drama that ran for 15 seasons on CBS.

Evolution will bring back familiar and beloved characters for the 10-episode season. Actors reprising their roles from Criminal Minds include Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as JJ Jareau, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis. While the series will follow the same formula from previous seasons, broadcasting from a streaming service will give the show a more cinematic feeling and allow more time with each character.

“You stay in the world longer,” said Vangsness in a preview for the show. “Like, if anybody ever wanted to see more Garcia, just living her life, you get to see that in a much longer, deeper way. And that’s true with all the characters.”

Related

One of the biggest changes to the show involves the unsub. On CBS, the series typically explored a new villain in each episode. On Paramount+, Evolution will primarily follow the actions of one recurring criminal within a network of serial killers.

“I think the thing that makes this season different from the past 15 seasons is the serialized nature of our season-long bad guy,” said executive producer Erica Messer. “It’s something we’ve been able to explore in the past, but nothing that gets to dive quite as deep into the criminal mind itself.”

Criminal Minds became one of the most-watched shows on broadcast television during its 15-year run. The success of the series led to two spin-offs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and a video game. Although Evolution marks a new chapter in the franchise, the new series will not abandon the themes and principles that fans have come to love since 2005.

A woman walks into a room of people around a table in Criminal Minds: Evolution.
Photo by Michael Yarish/Paramount + - © 2022 ABC Studios Inc. and CBS Studios Inc.

“Fans are going to get the Criminal Minds that they love, plus,” said Tyler. “This team has evolved. We’re better, we’re more devoted.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres with two episodes on November 24 on Paramount+. Then, stream new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The series will be available on Disney+ in Canada and Australia on November 25.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
After Dahmer: best serial killer movies and TV shows to watch
Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal in bloody shirt
John Dutton becomes Governor of Montana in Yellowstone season 5 trailer
The cast of Yellowstone.
Niecy Nash on honoring the legacy of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer
Jeffrey Dahmer is arrested in Dahmer.
The cast and crew of See How They Run on the art of the murder mystery
A group of guests gather in See How They Run.
The best TV shows like Yellowstone
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.
David Harbour on combining Die Hard and Miracle on 34th Street in Violent Night
David Harbour holds a weapon in front of a sled from a scene in Violent Night.
Where to watch Yellowstone season 5 (and the season premiere for free)
Two men talk outside in Yellowstone.
5 soccer anime to watch for World Cup 2022
Anime key art for Aoashi featuring the main cast on the field.
Heardle today, November 20: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Where to watch the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion
A group of people gather in a room in Glass Onion.
Stream every World Cup 2022 game for just $20
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
England vs Iran live stream: Watch the game for free now
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
FuboTV: channels, price, plans, packages, and add-ons
FuboTV icon on Apple TV