Where to watch the show Criminal Minds: Evolution

Almost 20 years ago, the TV landscape was a completely different beast. Streaming was just a gleam in a TV exec’s greedy eye and the broadcast networks still dominated the industry. One genre in particular seemed to captivate a wide audience: the police procedural. This was the age where Law & Order, CSI, and their multiple spinoffs set in different cities, ruled the airwaves.

A standout of these shows was Criminal Minds on CBS. For an impressive 15 seasons, viewers hung out with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit hunting down serial killers across the nation. While it was never critically acclaimed, the series had a devoted fanbase, which is why it’s being revived under a new title, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and reuniting most of the original cast.

Where is it streaming?

If you want to catch up with David Rossi, Emily Prentiss, Penelope Garcia, and the rest of the serial killer hunting gang, there’s only one platform where you can watch it for free with a subscription. Paramount+ will be the streaming home for Criminal Minds: Evolution for the foreseeable future.

While Evolution may lure you to Paramount+, there are many more shows and movies available on the platform to make your subscription worth your while. Shows like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and The Twilight Zone and hit movies like The Lost City, Orphan: First Kill, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are just a few of the titles that you won’t want to miss.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Criminal Minds: Evolution will begin streaming its first two episodes on Paramount+ on November 24. It will then release an additional episode every Thursday until February 9, when the season finale airs.

How much does it cost?

That depends on what kind of plan you prefer. To take advantage of the free trial, simply head to the Paramount+ website and sign up here. Your first seven days will be free, but after the trial period, subscription plans start as low as $5 per month. That option (called “Essential”) comes with limited commercial interruptions. If you don’t want any ads, the Premium monthly subscription will cost you $10 a month.

You can save money if you commit to a one-year subscription, too. An Essential annual subscription is $50 a year while a Premium annual subscription is $100.You can also bundle the Paramount+ subscription with a Showtime subscription for $12 a month or $120 a year. For more info on all Paramount+ subscription plans, click here.

Is it worth it?

Criminal Minds: Evolution | Official Trailer | Paramount+

If you’re a fan of the original Criminal Minds or like police procedurals, this show’s for you. Criminal Minds: Evolution doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor’s successful formula: a serial killer is on the loose and only a select group of people can stop him.

The reboot brings back the original series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Aisha Tyler. Notably absent are original cast members Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Lola Glaudini. New to the franchise is Zach Gilford, who starred in the TV version of Friday Night Lights, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

Currently, the show has a critics score of 72 on Metacritic.

Criminal Minds: Evolution will begin streaming on November 24 on Paramount+.

