Dazzler headed to ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ as Taylor Swift casting rumors swirl

Why it matters to you With franchise fatigue already setting in for some, a bit of new mutant blood could help to stir things up.

While you may have thought that X-Men: Apocalypse had an air of finality, the franchise has plenty of story left to tell. The title of X-Men: Dark Phoenix presages a rise from the aforementioned end of the world and is beginning to take shape, with James McAvoy busting out the razor in preparation for his return as Professor X, and news of a new mutant hitting the interwebs.

According to Entertainment Weekly, superpowered pop star Dazzler will appear in the next installment of X-Men. In fact, rumors have even been swirling about the possibility of a real-life pop star stepping into the role.

Those rumors were likely spurred by this Instagram post (below) from Sophie Turner (Jean Grey) which includes a screenshot of a deleted scene from X-Men: Apocalypse. The snap features Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan) holding a Dazzler record and references T Swift’s last album: 1989. For the time being, however, it appears there are no plans to cast the singer in the role, which will reportedly be limited.

That said, with the recent box-office success achieved by another comic book superheroine, and the undeniable awesomeness of Dazzler’s power (the ability to manipulate light), we wouldn’t be surprised to see the role expanded.

Otherwise known as Alison Blaire, the character is also a member of the all-female, Avengers-like superhero task force known as A-FORCE. If whoever ends up playing the character steals a few scenes, don’t be surprised if you hear talk about a franchise based on that storyline.

OK, now we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Bottom line: You can start getting excited for the return of your favorite mutants, and it sounds like the new kid on the block should shake things up nicely.

As you can see above, Dazzler looks a bit like a more glamorous, less-frightening version of Kiss’ Gene Simmons and it will be interesting to see how director Simon Kinberg brings her to life.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender, among others. The film is set to hit theaters on November 2, 2018