 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

NBA Knockouts start this weekend — how to watch every game

NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network
Dish

The new NBA In-Season Tournament is here and groups are ending. If you want to get into the thick of it and start watching in the Knockout Stage (which starts December 3rd) you need to start figuring out your plan now. But don’t worry too much, because we’ve got it figured out for you. You can take advantage of Dish, a satellite-based alternative to regular cable, and catch all of the action.

With a Dish plan starting at just $85 per month, you can get ESPN and TNT, which are hosting 84 and 63 NBA games this season, respectively. For just slightly more, at $105 per month, you’ll also be granted access to NBA TV, which is hosting 104 NBA games this season. And with any plan, Dish is paying you $100 in a gift card just for making the switch, conveniently enough to pay for Dish’s NBA League Pass, which has every NBA game this season. And all of this is in addition to all of the other great programming provided.

Why you should watch the NBA Knockouts via Dish

Dish is an incredibly convenient service that allows you to get all of your favorite sports programming in one place. You can see every NFL game on Dish. And with features like Dish’s multi-view it becomes incredibly easy to keep tabs on two to four games at a single time. Better yet, Dish is more than likely available to you, even if you live in a place where premium cable and internet services don’t dare trek. It’s satellite-based and does take time to setup (don’t wait too long to sign up) but once you get connected, you’ve got a solid source of NBA goodness.

That NBA goodness is driven be the excellent programming provided by Dish. Depending on the package that you get, access will be granted to some or all of the following channel and the NBA games that they will show: ESPN (84 games), TNT (63 games), ABC/ESPN3 (16 games), and NBA TV (104 games). Plus, if you use your $100 sign-up gift card to pay for the you can catch every NBA game, including the 1,230 games of the regular NBA season.

But do you still have time to sign up? That’s a good question. At the time of this writing, the group play stage has ended. Here’s the schedule for the rest of the events:

  • Knockout Stage — 12/3-12/4
  • Semifinals — 12/7
  • Finals — 12/9

Remember, plans start as low as $85 per month. Everyone that switches to Dish is eligible for the $100 gift card, which also happens to be exactly how much the NBA League Pass add-on costs, which is very convenient for NBA fans. So, go ahead and tap the button below to get your signup started before you miss out on more great NBA fun.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
8 most surprising TV show cancellations of 2023
Jon Stewart talking passionately with guests in a scene from The Problem with Jon Stewart.

Some shows run their course and come to a natural end. Among the ones that fell into that category this year are Sex Education, Doom Patrol, and Reservation Dogs. Other shows are canceled to no one’s surprise. The most notable of those shows this year is The Idol, which was marred with controversy from the get-go. Sometimes, shows are canceled and revived due to fan pushback, like Warrior Nun, which was canceled in December 2022 after two seasons, but will be brought back as a film trilogy.

It really catches fans off guard when a show cancellation happens even when the series is well received and hasn't had the chance to resolve its stories. The reasons run the gamut, from low viewership to high production costs and other issues behind the scenes. This year, a few shows may have become victims of the writer’s strike. Whatever the case, these eight show cancellations in 2023 were surprising. Interestingly, while Netflix is notorious for prematurely canceling shows fans love, none of the shows on this list are from that streaming service.
The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021-2022)

Read more
10 best sci-fi TV characters ever, ranked
An older Picard looks concerned in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

While you may not think of genre storytelling as the most fertile ground for developing fascinating, complex characters, sci-fi TV proves the two don't have to be mutually exclusive. Over the long history of sci-fi on television, we've gotten a number of hugely compelling characters who have grown and changed over the course of seasons and years.

Whether these characters are human, alien, or something else entirely, each one of them has compelled us, and sometimes, they've even managed to worm their way into our hearts forever.
10. Kerr Avon (Blake's 7)

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
A group of Squid Game contestants stand up against a wall.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. There's even a top 10 list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows.

Every week, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from November 20 to November 26, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more