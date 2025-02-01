 Skip to main content
The Duffer Brothers say that one of their upcoming shows shares DNA with ‘Stranger Things’

By
Four kids gather around a desk and stare at the computer.
Netflix

Even as 2025 will see the end of Stranger Things, which propelled the show’s creators the Duffer brothers to tremendous success, Netflix has already lined up several other projects that the Duffers are set to be involved with.

The brothers will produce two new shows for the streamer, The Burroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. As part of the streamer’s Next on Netflix 2025 slate presentation, the brothers commented on both shows and suggested that The Burroughs definitely has some things in common with Stranger Things.

“Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer said. “Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”

The series, which was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, is set in a New Mexico retirement and follows a group of heroes who band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the thing most precious to them: their time.

“It stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, and a host of other screen icons who we’re obsessed with,” Matt Duffer added. “We’ve seen the first three episodes, and we’re really pumped about it. It’s fun, scary, and touching too, and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

“Then there’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, a series that follows a bride and groom in a chaotic, anxiety-filled week leading up to their wedding,” Ross Duffer said. “It dives into the horror and dread that often comes with making a lifelong commitment to someone — something that anyone who’s ever been in a relationship can definitely relate to. We don’t want to say too much more about the story yet — but the title is accurate. Bad things do happen.”

Both shows are set to make their debut on Netflix in 2026, according to the brothers. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, meanwhile, will hit Netflix late in 2025.

One of Netflix’s most popular shows just got renewed before its season 2 debut
Gabriel Basso points a gun down.

Months before the second season arrives, Netflix has renewed The Night Agent for season 3. The early renewal comes with the announcement that The Night Agent season 2 will premiere early next year. Production on season 3 will begin later this year in Istanbul, followed by filming in New York in 2025.

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” series creator Shawn Ryan said to Netflix's Tudum.

Read more
Stranger Things: The First Shadow heads to Broadway in 2025
Two boys and one girl stand next to each other in the dark while holding flashlights.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is heading to Broadway in 2025. The hit stage play will begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on Friday, March 28, 2025, before officially opening on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Based on Netflix's hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel play set in 1959. The play depicts the arrival of a young Henry Creel and his family in Hawkins, Indiana. Henry wants nothing more than to be a normal kid, but his telekinesis affects his ability to blend in. Creel eventually ends up at Hawkins National Laboratory, where he will become 001, the patient that transforms into Vecna from Stranger Things season 4.

Read more
Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 teases new looks at Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game
A girl plays the cello in Wednesday.

Geeked Week is returning to Netflix. The streamer announced Geek Week 2024 will begin on September 16, 2024. The festivities will continue throughout the week, culminating with a live, in-person fan event in Atlanta on September 19, 2024.

First launched in 2021, the fourth-annual Geeked Week will celebrate Netflix's biggest fandoms for its movies, TV shows, and games, specifically in action, sci-fi, and fantasy. Fans can expect news, first-look images, and video announcements from some of the streamer's biggest titles. Featured projects mentioned in the teaser video include Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, The Sandman, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Black Mirror, One Piece, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Read more