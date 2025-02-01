The Duffer Brothers say that one of their upcoming shows shares DNA with ‘Stranger Things’

Even as 2025 will see the end of Stranger Things, which propelled the show’s creators the Duffer brothers to tremendous success, Netflix has already lined up several other projects that the Duffers are set to be involved with.

The brothers will produce two new shows for the streamer, The Burroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. As part of the streamer’s Next on Netflix 2025 slate presentation, the brothers commented on both shows and suggested that The Burroughs definitely has some things in common with Stranger Things.

Recommended Videos

“Of the two projects, The Boroughs probably shares the most DNA with Stranger Things because it’s about a group of misfits who fight an otherworldly evil,” Matt Duffer said. “Only unlike Stranger Things, it’s set in a retirement community, so that’s something different. This time our misfits are a little on the older side. They ride golf carts, not bikes.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The series, which was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, is set in a New Mexico retirement and follows a group of heroes who band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the thing most precious to them: their time.

“It stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, and a host of other screen icons who we’re obsessed with,” Matt Duffer added. “We’ve seen the first three episodes, and we’re really pumped about it. It’s fun, scary, and touching too, and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

“Then there’s Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, a series that follows a bride and groom in a chaotic, anxiety-filled week leading up to their wedding,” Ross Duffer said. “It dives into the horror and dread that often comes with making a lifelong commitment to someone — something that anyone who’s ever been in a relationship can definitely relate to. We don’t want to say too much more about the story yet — but the title is accurate. Bad things do happen.”

Both shows are set to make their debut on Netflix in 2026, according to the brothers. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, meanwhile, will hit Netflix late in 2025.