Dune 3: Robert Pattinson eyeing role in Denis Villeneuve’s next movie

Batman might be heading to Arrakis. Robert Pattinson is eyeing a role in Dune 3.

Per Deadline, no formal offer has been extended to Pattinson. However, there is “strong interest” in Pattinson joining the cast. If Pattinson does sign on for Dune 3, it will be a “significant role” for The Batman actor.

The Hollywood Reporter believes that Pattinson’s role could be as the chief villain, Scytale.

Denis Villeneuve returns to write and direct Dune 3, based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune: Messiah. Villeneuve is reportedly putting the final touches on the script, with filming expected to begin this summer.

Pattinson is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Last month, Pattinson starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17. Pattinson’s upcoming films include Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, a thriller with Jennifer Lawrence, and Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, an A24 romantic dramedy with Zendaya.

Pattinson will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the long-awaited sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The Batman 2 is expected to begin filming at the end of this year and be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Dune 3 marks the final chapter for Villeneuve in Herbert’s sci-fi universe. Dune 3 should see the return of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and many more actors from the first two movies.

So far, Villeneuve has directed 2021’s Dune and 2024’s Dune: Part Two. The movies have combined to win eight Oscars and gross over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Warner Bros. has not officially announced the release date for Dune 3. However, the studio has a Villeneuve event film with Legendary Pictures on the calendar for December 2026. If filming begins this summer, expect Dune 3 to take that release date.