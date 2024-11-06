 Skip to main content
It looks like Matt Reeves is going to get more Batman spinoffs after all

By
Batman stands and stares in the rain.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Matt Reeves hopes to make more spinoff series in The Batman universe. It sounds like Reeves will get his wish following the success of The Penguin.

Reeves recently spoke with Andy Serkis for Interview Magazine about The Penguin and his Batman universe. Serkis notably played Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. In the discussion, Serkis asked Reeves if he plans to make The Penguin season 2 or start a new series with a different character. While not disclosing any major details, Reeves confirmed that discussions have begun to expand The Batman’s shared universe with more stories.

Oz attending a funeral in HBO's The Penguin.
HBO

“We have been talking, and it’s exciting because people are now embracing the show,” Reeves said. “My fantasy is coming into being, which is very exciting, and HBO has been incredibly supportive from the beginning. Now to see that the show is being embraced is really, really exciting. We have been talking about doing other shows.

Reeves continued: “I wanted to make sure that we didn’t do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done. I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea. It’s about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They’re all about Gotham being a place that should be better. And you can have the experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So Oz’s story is Oz’s story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way.”

Premiering in September, The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, the villainous mobster fighting for control of Gotham’s criminal underworld following the events of The Batman. Per Warner Bros. Discovery, episode 7 hit a series high of 1.9 million cross-platform U.S. viewers across HBO and Max. The Penguin season 1 finale airs on Sunday, November 10.

Reeves initially planned to develop two more spinoff series: a procedural about the Gotham City Police Department and a horror set in Arkham State Hospital. However, both shows are not moving forward.

The Batman Part II, Reeves’ sequel to 2022’s The Batman, is set to be released on October 2, 2026.

