Everything we know about Pokémon Concierge, the upcoming Netflix anime

Anthony Orlando
By

In celebration of Pokémon Day 2023, the Pokémon Company has announced that it is producing a stop-motion anime series titled Pokémon Concierge. This show is one of many upcoming Pokémon projects that were announced on that day, including DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Sleep app, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic set.

This show isn’t like anything that Pokémon has done before, but with the classic anime coming to an end after almost 26 years, the franchise seems ready to branch out and explore new horizons. Some other upcoming TV projects include a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime without Ash Ketchum and Netflix’s live-action reboot of the show helmed by the showrunner of Lucifer. So as the Pokémon world prepares to expand, here’s everything that has been confirmed about Pokémon Concierge so far.

Where is Pokémon Concierge streaming?

The Netflix logo is displayed on a TV screen while red lights illuminate the wall behind.
Thibault Penin/Unsplash

Just like with Pokémon Journeys and certain Pokémon films, this upcoming anime has found its home on Netflix, where the series will premiere. It is unknown if the show will stream on any other platforms at this time.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with the Pokémon Company,” said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia.

What is Pokémon Concierge’s story?

Haru and Psyduck in "Pokémon Concierge."

The logline for the show says it will follow “Haru, a young woman at the Pokémon Resort, and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.” Basically, it’s a child-friendly version of The White Lotus, but it’s unknown if it is set in the same universe as the popular anime centered around Ash and his partner, Pikachu.

Based on its premise, Pokémon Concierge seems like it will be a very different story from the globe-trotting adventures that Ash and his friends have embarked on in their own show. However, the Pokémon anime still triumphed when it showed the characters take things slow with small, slice-of-life stories, so this new spin-off will undoubtedly find similar success as its own story.

Which Pokémon characters will be in Pokémon Concierge?

Detective Pikachu

No other characters have been revealed for the series other than the protagonist Haru and her partner Psyduck. Given the latter’s presence and popularity within the Pokémon franchise, Psyduck seems like it is supposed to be the mascot of this show the same way that Pikachu is for Ash’s anime series.

While the rest of the cast is unknown, its premise suggests it will follow a “person-of-the-week” format similar to the original show and introduce and focus on a new character in each episode.

Is there a trailer for Pokémon Concierge?

Yes! Netflix and The Pokémon Company gave audiences a glimpse into this intriguing new streaming show with a teaser of a Psyduck, likely the one belonging to Haru, walking on a beach.

Not much happens in this brief video, but it does give a sense of peace and tranquility that one would expect from a beach resort. The poster that was released alongside the trailer also featured Haru and Psyduck looking up at the sky with the tagline, “I’m happy when you’re happy.”

Who’s making the series?

Pikachu's face in front of a television

To create this stop-motion series, Netflix and The Pokémon Compay are partnering up with Dwarf Studios (not to be confused with Dwarf Animation Studios in France), which is run by Domo creator Tsuneo Gōda. This renowned animation studio is responsible for creating many other anime darlings, such as Netflix’s Rilakkuma and Kaoru and The Curious Kitty & Friends. Based on these works and the stop-motion approach to the series, Pokémon Concierge will surely be quite the animated treat for viewers.

When will Pokémon Concierge be released?

The title card for "Pokémon Concierge."

At this point, there is no release date for the series, with the teaser trailer simply saying it is “coming soon.” Since Pokémon Concierge is an anime, it is possible that the Japanese subbed version will release earlier than the English dubbed version. Such a release schedule would be similar to that of the main anime, but it’s still too early to say when each version of the series will be released.

Who’s starring in it?

Ash holds a Pokeball while a lot of iconic Pokemon stand behind him.

Nothing has been announced concerning the cast of this stop-motion series. No English or Japanese voice actors have been currently listed for the show, but the original anime has hired some of the best of the best to bring its characters to life, so it seems likely audiences will hear some familiar voices. So rest assured, everyone will be informed of the cast once the news breaks in the future.

