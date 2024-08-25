 Skip to main content
5 movies leaving Hulu in August 2024 you have to watch

By
Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles in The Omen.
20th Century Studios

Hulu subscribers are probably glad to hear that are literally only three titles leaving the streamer on August 31. That’s a rarity in the streaming era, and it also makes it more difficult to come up with five movies leaving Hulu in August.

So we did the only rational thing possible: We cheated a little. The first three films below are leaving in August. But our final two picks of the month are actually leaving in the middle of September. In the end, it’s going to be for the best since Call Jane and Theater Camp would have otherwise fallen through the cracks, and they’re by far the most entertaining flicks on this list.

The Omen (2006)

Julia Stiles, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, and Liev Schreiber in The Omen.
20th Century Studios

If you’ve seen the original version of The Omen, then there isn’t much you haven’t already seen in the 2006 remake. But the story is still good. American diplomat Robert Thorn (Liev Schreiber) and his wife, Katherine Thorn (Julia Stiles), lose their biological child at birth. Before Katherine realizes what’s happened, Robert adopts Damien (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) to be their son without telling his wife what really happened.

In the years that follow, this decision comes back to haunt the Thorns as Robert is presented with evidence that Damien might be the antichrist. And even at this young age, Damien’s evil influence is causing strange and fatal accidents to people in his orbit or anyone foolish enough to get in his way.

Watch The Omen on Hulu.

High-Rise (2015)

Tom Hiddleston in High-rise.
StudioCanal

If you had everything you needed in one building — from schools, grocery stores, and medical facilities — would you ever leave? That’s the central question facing Robert Laing (Tom Hiddleston) in High-Rise. Robert’s new home is so luxurious that many of his fellow residents don’t bother to go outside. The building’s owner, Anthony Royal (Jeremy Irons), lives like a king and treats everyone as if they are his subjects.

What happens next isn’t pretty as this self-isolated society slowly and violently crumbles. Will there be anything left for Robert? More importantly, will Robert himself be left standing?

Watch High-Rise on Hulu.

The Enforcer (2022)

Antonio Banderas in The Enforcer.
Screen Media

Antonio Banderas stars in The Enforcer as Cuda, a man who can do almost every illegal and immoral thing that his criminal boss, Estelle (Kate Bosworth), wants him to do. Cuda also becomes a reluctant enforcer mentor to Stray (Mojean Aria) before he meets Billie (Zolee Griggs), a runaway girl who reminds Cuda of his own estranged daughter.

When Billie is kidnapped and sex trafficked, Cuda is forced to choose between saving her or risk crossing his boss by starting a potential gang war. It’s not about predicting which side Cuda is going to come down on, it’s whether he can trust the people around him to have his back.

Watch The Enforcer on Hulu.

Call Jane (2022)

Elizabeth Banks in Call Jane.
Roadside Attractions

The premise for Call Jane is starting to seem very timely, even though it takes place in the ’60s. Alien icon Sigourney Weaver stars as Virginia, a housewife who desperately needs an abortion. When traditional medical practices and doctors fail her, Virginia turns to the Jane Collective, an underground abortion counseling service that helps her get what she needs.

Virginia is so inspired by one of the Janes — whose name is Joy (Elizabeth Banks) — that she decides to join the Jane Collective as well. But since this film is set before abortion was legal, it means that both Virginia and Joy are putting themselves in harm’s way.

Watch Call Jane on Hulu.

Theater Camp (2023)

Jimmy Tatro and Ayo Edebiri in Theater Camp.
Searchlight Pictures

The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri has a supporting role in Theater Camp, but the focus of this comedic mockumentary is on Troy Rubinsky (Jimmy Tatro). Troy’s mother, Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris), runs the local theater camp, and when she suddenly goes into a coma, that leaves Troy in charge by default.

As Troy discovers that the camp is close to going under, his efforts to keep it afloat mostly fall short. Meanwhile, two of Joan’s acting lieutenants, Amos Klobuchar (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), attempt to put on a play about Joan’s life with the help of the campers.

Watch Theater Camp on Hulu.

