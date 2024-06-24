 Skip to main content
The Bear season 3: Find out when the popular TV show starts streaming

By
A chef stands in the kitchen and stares.
FX on Hulu

The Bear season 3 will arrive earlier than expected.

FX announced on Monday that all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 will stream on Hulu starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 26. That’s three hours earlier than the originally announced premiere date of midnight Thursday, June 27.

The Bear season 3 will trace the opening of The Bear, a new fine-dining establishment in Chicago. Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the crew will face new levels of stress as they strive for excellence. Carmy also believes The Bear can receive a Michelin star if he pushes hard enough.

“In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities,” FX’s season 3 synopsis reads. “Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

The Bear also stars Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon will reprise their recurring roles as Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski and Claire, respectively.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as an executive producer, writer, and director. Additional executive producers include Matheson, Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, and Tyson Bidner.

Premiering in June 2022, The Bear has been an astounding success for FX. Season 1 of the half-hour dramedy series was awarded 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Additionally, White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach each won acting Emmys. Season 2 will likely repeat its season 1 success at the 2024 Emmys in September.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
