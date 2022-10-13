Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 13 and need some help?

Whoever chose this week’s films on Framed deserves a raise. It’s been classic comedy after classic comedy. Today’s film is one of the most beloved comedies of the 1980s. It brought many actors like Jennifer Jason Leigh to new heights.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Thursday, October 13

Today’s Framed was released in 1982.

Today’s Framed was directed by Amy Heckerling.

Today’s Framed stars Jennifer Jason Leigh and Brian Backer.

Framed answer for Thursday, October 13

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Official Trailer #1 - Eric Stoltz Movie (1982) HD

