Framed today, October 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 12 and need some help?

If yesterday’s film made you laugh, then today’s film might make you cry because of the laughter. Without giving additional clues away, let’s just say that today’s film could be considered Mike Myers’s magnum opus.

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Wednesday, October 12

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1997.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Jay Roach.
  • Today’s Framed stars Mike Myers and Elizabeth Hurley.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Wednesday, October 12

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Official Trailer - Mike Myers Comedy HD

