Framed today, October 11: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 11 and need some help?

Just like yesterday, today’s film stems from an English filmmaker. It’s the third and final film in the “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy from director Edgar Wright. Plus, it will leave you with a lot of laughs. Do you know what it is yet?

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, October 11

  • Today’s Framed was released in 2013.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Edgar Wright.
  • Today’s Framed stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
A man looks on his phone.
ryanking999/123RF

Framed answer for Tuesday, October 11

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

The World’s End

The World's End - International Trailer

