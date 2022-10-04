Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 4 and need some help?

For today’s Framed, hop with us in the time machine and head back to 1968. It’s a classic movie that might be best known for a certain song. Did that spark any guesses? We hope it did!

If you’re ready to begin, keep reading for hints to help solve today’s edition of Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, there is a new movie, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. Players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit if they can’t guess based on the image.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Tuesday, October 4

Today’s Framed was released in 1968.

Today’s Framed was directed by Ken Hughes.

Today’s Framed stars Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes.

Framed answer for Tuesday, October 4

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

