One of the greatest movies ever is on streaming — and you can watch for free (July 18-20)

Nothing beats going to the cinema, but if you stay at home, why not save some money and stream free movies on FAST services? The options on free services like Pluto TV and Tubi are top-notch. Raiders of the Lost Ark, one of the greatest movies of all time, doesn’t cost a dime to stream because it’s on Pluto TV.

The trade-off for FAST services is that ads play during your presentation. Considering how much streaming services cost these days, a few commercials are no big deal. Start with Raiders of the Lost Ark, and then check out two more free movies.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

I know some of you are whistling the iconic tune by John Williams as you read this article. If not, hit play. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more perfect movie than Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first movie in the Indiana Jones franchise. Directed by the great Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark stars Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, an American archaeologist and adventurer who traverses the world in search of precious artifacts.

For his next mission, Jones must find the Ark of the Covenant, a sacred object with immense power. Adolf Hitler wants the Ark, believing it’s the key to victory for the Nazi army. Jones can’t let that happen, so he travels across the world to find it before the Nazis. Raiders is an epic tale of action and adventure featuring one of the defining actors of the last 50 years.

Stream Raiders of the Lost Ark on Pluto TV.

The Spectacular Now (2013)

The Spectacular Now gives you all the feels. It’s a coming-of-age movie with heart, despair, and a flask. Miles Teller plays Sutter Keely, an 18-year-old senior who doesn’t go a day without some laughs and a few drinks. With graduation rapidly approaching, Sutter attempts to delay his future by “living in the now.”

His girlfriend (Brie Larson) disagrees with this sentiment, leading to their breakup. After a long night of partying, Sutter wakes up on the front lawn of his quiet classmate, Aimee Finecky (Shailene Woodley). The outgoing Sutter and the reserved Aimee make a good match and form a relationship. Every single person can relate to Sutter and Aimee, two teenagers facing an uncertain future. It’s spectacular, indeed.

Stream The Spectacular Now on Pluto TV.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is an aptly chosen title for this comedy. Best friends Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) are lovable morons. After Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly) leaves a briefcase at the airport, Lloyd, her driver, retrieves it and convinces Harry to help him bring it from Providence to Aspen. Unbeknownst to these imbeciles, the briefcase was left as a ransom.

During the cross-country road trip, the duo interacts with ruthless killers, questionable cops, and unruly truck drivers. When the boys fall in love with Mary, their friendship is tested in more ways than one. Packed with laugh-out-loud scenes and quotable lines, Dumb and Dumber is a pantheon comedy for millennials.

Stream Dumb and Dumber on Tubi.