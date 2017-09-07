Netflix debuts terrifying trailer for Stephen King adaptation ‘Gerald’s Game’

Why it matters to you Adaptations of Stephen King's stories are everywhere you look these days, and even Netflix is getting in on the action.

Acclaimed novelist Stephen King is having his work adapted all over the place these days, from the big screen to television — and that includes streaming content provider Netflix, too. The service debuted the first trailer for Gerald’s Game this week, and it teases yet another scary story from one of the great masters of suspense.

Based on the 1992 novel of the same name, Gerald’s Game casts Carla Gugino (Watchmen, Night at the Museum) and Bruce Greenwood (American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, Star Trek) as a couple hoping to rekindle their relationship with a romantic trip to their secluded summer home. Things take a dark turn, however, when Gerald (Greenwood) has a heart attack while the couple are engaging in a bit of role play, leaving Jessie (Gugino) handcuffed to the bed. Now trapped and far from anyone who could possibly hear her cries for help, Jessie must deal with both her terrifying predicament and her crumbling sanity as she struggles to free herself.

The film is directed by critically praised Hush and Oculus director Mike Flanagan, who also earned accolades for his recent prequel film, Ouija: Origin of Evil. The script for the film was co-written by Flanagan and his Oculus collaborator Jeff Howard (I Know What You Did Last Summer).

Along with Gugino and Greenwood, the film’s cast also includes E.T. The Extraterrestrial actor Henry Thomas, as well as Carel Struycken (Twin Peaks) Chiara Aurelia (Big Sky), and Kate Siegel (Hush).

Gerald’s Game is one of several stories penned by King to be adapted lately, with several more in various stages of development at the moment. Earlier this year, The Dark Tower premiered in theaters, and the first of a two-part adaptation of his horror novel It hits theaters this week. On the television side, a series based on The Mist premiered in June on Spike TV, and a series based on Mr. Mercedes began airing in August on the Audience network. Castle Rock, an upcoming series that will weave various elements of King’s stories together, is also being developed now for Hulu.

Gerald’s Game is scheduled to premiere September 29 on Netflix.