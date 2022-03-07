Prime Video reportedly in talks about a God of War TV series

Sony Picture Television and PlayStation Productions are getting more aggressive when it comes to adapting classic PlayStation games for television. HBO’s big-budget adaptation of The Last of Us is currently filming, while Peacock ordered a Twisted Metal adaptation earlier this month. Now, Deadline is reporting that Amazon Prime Video is in talks to adapt God of War as a live-action TV series.

According to the report, The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins are collaborating on God of War with Sony Picture Television and PlayStation Productions. However, a deal with Prime Video doesn’t appear to have been finalized yet.

The first God of War game debuted in 2005 and introduced players to Kratos, a Spartan warrior and former follower of the Greek god of war, Ares. Kratos worshiped Ares until he was betrayed and compelled to murder his own family. In response, Kratos accepted a mission from the other gods to slay Ares. He emerged victorious and was elevated to become the new god of war. However, he discovered that Zeus feared his power and he was betrayed again. Subsequently, Kratos waged a war against Olympus itself and met Zeus in final combat.

In 2018, Sony reset the series with a new game, also called God of War. It takes place many years later, with Kratos and his son, Atreus, dealing with the gods of Norse mythology as the brooding father attempts to leave his violent past behind him. The franchise will continue later this year with the PS5 game God of War: Ragnarök.

Prime Video recently revealed that Walton Goggins will headline Fallout, another series based on a video game franchise. Prime Video is also in talks to adapt the Mass Effect games as well. This is all part of the streamer’s continued push into sci-fi and fantasy, which includes The Wheel of Time and the upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

