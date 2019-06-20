Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Confused Christian group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s Good Omens

Chris Gates
By

In a case of “yell at the biggest guy in the room” confusion, viewers upset about Good Omens, Neil Gaiman’s satirical send-up of Christianity (and religion in general), are petitioning Netflix to get the series canceled. The only issue? They’re petitioning the wrong streaming service.

The six-episode miniseries, which streams on Amazon Prime and not Netflix, is based on a 1990 novel by Gaiman and fantasy author Terry Pratchett and follows the adventures of an angel and a demon as they try to rescue the Antichrist, who’s just an 11-year-old boy, and stop the Biblical apocalypse. Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, former Doctor Who lead and Jessica Jones villain David Tennant as the demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, and Frances McDormand as the voice of God.

Good Omens features many scenes based on classic Bible stories, including sequences set in the Garden of Eden and at the Crucifixion that are mostly played for laughs. For obvious reasons, that didn’t sit well with some Christian audience members. A petition launched by Return to Order, a branch of the nonprofit Foundation For A Christian Civilization, asked Netflix to cancel the show. It gathered more than 20,000 signatures before being taken offline.

Return to Order’s complaints about Good Omens include the show’s depiction of an angel and a demon as “good friends” (and, according to Sheen, possibly more), the reimagining of the four riders of the Apocalypse as a biker gang, a woman voicing God, a sympathetic portrayal of the Antichrist, “Satanic nuns,” and the concept that “morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism,” which happens to be Good Omens‘ underlying thesis.

There are a few problems with Return to Order’s demands. For one, Good Omens is a limited series that has finished production and already aired. There’s nothing left to cancel. More importantly, Netflix has nothing to do with Good Omens. The show is a joint production between Amazon and the BBC, which have been working on Good Omens for the better part of two years.

Even Gaiman, who scripted every episode of the adaptation, weighed in on Return to Order’s blunder. “I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get Good Omens cancelled,” Gaiman wrote on Twitter. “Says it all really.”

In Return to Order’s defense, there are already too many streaming services out there, and it’s only getting worse. If you, like Return to Order, have trouble keeping everything straight, our guides might be able to help.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's new on Netflix and what movies and shows are leaving in July 2019
Up Next

The best oven ranges of 2019
original tv programs increased in 2017 xfinity netflix app
Home Theater

Here are Netflix’s picks for the best 2019 TVs for streaming its shows

This year, Netflix has added a new criterion for its Netflix Recommended list, known as Always Ready: A TV must keep the Netflix app open, even while asleep, so it's ready to go as soon as users fire up the app.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best shows on netflix tuca and bertie featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (June 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Small Business

Disney Plus could have 130 million subscribers by 2024, says analyst

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
Netflix launch in UK on iPad in 2012
Home Theater

Netflix can drain your data in a hurry. Here's how to turn it down a notch

Ever wondered how much data you need to stream a show (or movie) on Netflix? You aren't alone. The answer could be anywhere from 1GB per hour to 7GB per hour, but there's more to it than that. Here's how to control your Netflix data.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Pineapple Express to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Will Nicol, Brie Barbee
star wars episode ix
Home Theater

WarnerMedia just bought a $500 million weapon to fight Netflix: J.J. Abrams

By signing a $500 million deal with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company, WarnerMedia proves that it's doing everything it can to compete with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus for a share of your streaming budget.
Posted By Chris Gates
Movies & TV

The first Umbrella Academy season 2 video brings the whole family together

The Umbrella Academy will return for another 10-episode season, as Netflix has given the show an official green light for season 2, ensuring more adventures with Number Five, Klaus, and the rest of the eccentric team.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

We got one! Ghostbusters 3 brings back another original cast member

The upcoming film Ghostbusters 3 will not only continue the franchise that began with the 1984 movie; it will also bring back some members of the original cast. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Hulu logo
Movies & TV

Hulu chief says Disney is about to give it a serious original content boost

Hulu announced today that more original programming is slated to appear on the streaming service. This comes on the heels of Disney acquiring Hulu from Comcast last month. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
best 4K content
Home Theater

Netflix Recommended TVs: What does it mean, and why do you want one?

Netflix Recommended TVs will have faster startup and playback. Our guide gives a quick breakdown of Netflix's criteria for recommending current TVs and explain what this means for you.
Posted By Simon Cohen
game of thrones prequel series hbo khaleesi dragons
Movies & TV

The Game of Thrones prequel returns to a well-known locale as filming begins

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series has its director, a bunch of new cast members, and began filming in summer 2019. The show is set thousands of years before the events of the original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Chris Gates
avengers endgame trailer marvel cinematic universe poster 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

Armed with new footage, Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with record in sight

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters with some new footage and other elements in order to challenge James Cameron's Avatar and become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV adds entertainment, lifestyle channels

With the addition of Viacom channels, yet maintaining a big emphasis on sports, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for in a streaming service. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen