3 great free movies to stream this weekend (December 13-15)

By
Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg look at a computer together in The Social Network.
Sony Pictures Releasing

After multiple delays, Kraven the Hunter finally races into theaters this weekend. Unfortunately for this big-game hunter, it will likely be his only appearance on the big screen as Sony bids goodbye to its polarizing Spider-Man Universe. The early box office estimates are not looking good, meaning Kraven might be heading to VOD by the beginning of the new year.

If Kraven isn’t your cup of tea, you can find something for free on a FAST service. These free ad-supported services continue to stockpile thousands of high-quality movies. Below are three Oscar-winning movies with no business being offered for free. Thank you, FAST services, for gifting cinephiles with endless content.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

The Departed (2006)

Matt Damon sits behind Jack Nicholson in The Departed.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie that finally delivered Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Oscar was The Departed. Based on Hong Kong’s 2002 film Infernal AffairsThe Departed is a crime drama set in Boston that blurs the lines between the police and the criminals. Boston cop Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes undercover and works for local crime lord Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Costigan’s job is to infiltrate Costello’s organization and find a mole with ties to the police department.

Costigan has no idea the mole is Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a cop who reports to Costello. The cat-and-mouse thriller becomes a high-wire act for Costello and Sullivan, who know they’re dead if their secrets are revealed. Scorsese blurs the line between good and evil in this frenetic mob thriller that never lets the audience catch their breath.

Stream The Departed for free on Tubi.

The Social Network (2010)

Every person involved in The Social Network is operating at the highest level. David Fincher’s direction, Aaron Sorkin’s script, Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield’s performances, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score, etc. All are worthy of awards, with Sorkin, Reznor, and Ross winning Oscars. The invigorating drama traces the origins of Facebook, which started at Harvard University in the early 2000s.

After working on a Harvard-based social networking site, tech genius Mark Zuckerberg (Eisenberg) abandons the project to create his own social network, Facebook. The popular site makes Zuckerberg a billionaire, but it also leads to lawsuits, including one from his best friend and co-founder Eduardo Saverin (Garfield). For a movie about men talking in rooms, The Social Network’s drama raises your pulse like it’s the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

Stream The Social Network for free on Pluto TV.

Titanic (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio stands on the edge of a railing and puts his hands in the air.
Paramount Pictures

Before rubbing elbows with Boston’s criminal underbelly in The Departed, Leo was winning the hearts of every girl in Titanic, James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning epic. Inspired by the sinking of the titular ship in 1912, the fictionalized story about star-crossed lovers Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between.

Rose is a debutante moving to America to marry the wealthy Cal Hockley (Billy Zane). Jack is a penniless artist who won a third-class ticket in a last-minute poker game. After Jack saves Rose from a suicide attempt, the pair quickly fall in love. Yet a giant iceberg had other plans, derailing their happily-ever-after ending by turning the voyage into a fight for survival. Nearly 30 years later, Titanic remains a technical marvel backed by two life-changing performances from DiCaprio and Winslet.

Stream Titanic for free on Pluto TV.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
