3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 24-26)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Deepwater Horizon (2016) Now You See Me (2013) Love, Rosie (1985)

Wolf Man was supposed to be the horror that rules the box office. Instead, Wolf Man stumbled over the holiday weekend with a $10.9 million opening. A familiar lion returned to the top as Mufasa topped the domestic box office with $11.7 million. Business won’t be booming this weekend with the arrival of Flight Risk, a thriller that could open under $10 million.

With a lack of enticing options at the theaters, staying home could be a viable option. Thanks to FAST services, subscribers do not have to pay to watch movies. Instead of a payment plan, FAST services include ads that must be watched during the feature presentation. That’s not a bad deal at all. Try watching one of these three movies, including a disaster thriller, a heist adventure, and a rom-com.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Unlike his character in Flight Risk, Mark Wahlberg is not the villain in Deepwater Horizon. Instead, he depicts one of the heroes of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explosion. In April 2010, Chief Electronics Technician Mike Williams (Wahlberg), Offshore Installation Manager James Harrell (Kurt Russell), and their team are working on an oil rig off the Gulf of Mexico for BP.

Mounting pressure for BP managers forces the team to drill despite their better judgment. It’s a colossal mistake, leading to a massive blowout that kills several of Mike’s colleagues. That’s only the beginning, as the entire rig slowly goes up in flames, forcing the team into a battle for survival. Deepwater Horizon is an effective action thriller, but one that will trigger more anger than good because of the negligence of a major corporation.

Stream Deepwater Horizon for free on Tubi.

Now You See Me (2013)

Earlier this week, Jesse Eisenberg received a screenwriting Oscar nomination for A Real Pain, a drama where he plays a neurotic and anxious character. Eisenberg’s character in Now You See Me couldn’t be more different. Magician J. Daniel Atlas (Eisenberg) is brilliant, charismatic, and charming. Atlas is the leader of “The Four Horsemen,” a group of illusionists that includes Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco).

Together, the Horsemen execute bank heists during their shows and share the rewards with the audience. This draws the attention of an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) and a French Interpol agent (Mélanie Laurent), who seek help from a former illusionist turned magic debunker (Morgan Freeman) to expose the Horsemen’s scheme.

Stream Now You See Me for free on Tubi.

Love, Rosie (1985)

Can platonic friendships turn into romantic relationships? That’s the crux of the issue in Love, Rosie, the delightful rom-com starring Lily Collins and Sam Claflin. Rosie (Collins) and Alex (Claflin) have been best friends since childhood. Besides a drunken kiss they shared on Rosie’s 18th birthday, the two friends are never intimate.

Their friendship experiences some setbacks when Rosie becomes pregnant with another classmate’s baby and Alex travels to America to study at Harvard. Despite the distance, Rosie and Alex remain friends. However, there is something more between the two. Is it love? The only way to find out is through honesty.

Stream Love, Rosie for free on Pluto TV.