3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 31-February 2)

Much to the surprise of many, Mark Wahlberg playing a bald, unhinged villain worked as Flight Risk grabbed the top spot at the domestic box office. The Mel Gibson-directed thriller came in first place with $12 million, followed by Mufasa with $8.7 million and One of Them Days with $8 million. This weekend should be another slow venture at the box office unless Companion and its intriguing AI premise can win audiences over.

If none of these theatrical options sound intriguing, there are ways to watch movies for free at home thanks to FAST services. With a FAST service, subscribers can watch thousands of movies for free, simply by signing up and watching ads. Don’t believe us? Watch one of these free movies: a crime thriller, a meta-comedy, and a 1990s action pic.

Thief (1981)

When examining Michael Mann’s filmography, most fans will have Heat or The Insider at the top of the rankings. Heat, the terrific crime thriller starring James Caan, falls immediately below that tier. Noted for being Mann’s feature film directorial debut, Heat gets Caan at the end of his decade-long run as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ex-con Frank (Caan) has transitioned into a jewel thief post-prison. Despite his lavish lifestyle, Frank wants to abandon his criminal past and start fresh as a family man. Enter Jessie (Tuesday Weld), his new girlfriend, and a ticket to a normal life. Frank plans to execute one more score for his gangster employer, Leo (Robert Prosky), and get out. Unfortunately, Leo has other plans and will do whatever it takes to keep Frank as his top thief. Mann loves his troubled men, and Cann plays the perfect tough guy searching for a better life in this invigorating thriller.

Stream Thief for free on Pluto TV.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022 Movie) Official Trailer – Nicolas Cage

Who better to play a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage than the man himself? In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas “Nick” Cage is a failing Hollywood actor amid a sharp downturn in his career. Behind the cameras, Nick struggles to connect with his ex-wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and daughter Addy (Lily Mo Sheen).

After losing a huge movie role, Nick plans to retire from acting. However, his money problems force him to accept a $1 million offer to meet Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal), a billionaire who requests Cage at his birthday party in Majorca. After bonding with Javi, Nick is confronted by CIA agents, who want him to spy on the businessman and see if he’s involved in the kidnapping of a key political figure. In the wrong hands, this meta-comedy would come off as pointless, but with Cage as the star, it’s a hilarious romp.

Stream The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for free on Tubi.

Speaking of Cage, there was a time when the Oscar winner transitioned into action movies and became one of the genre’s leading stars of the 1990s. Jon Woo recruited Cage to go mano a mano with John Travolta in Face/Off. FBI Agent Sean Archer (Travolta) has one vendetta in life: take out criminal Castor Troy (Cage) for killing his son.

To discover the location of a bomb, Archer undergoes an experimental surgery to remove his face and replace it with Troy’s. Archer, disguised as Troy, can now infiltrate a prison and learn about the bomb’s whereabouts. However, the plan backfires when Troy forces a doctor to give him Archer’s face. It’s a little confusing, but think of it this way — Cage is the good guy post-surgery, while Travolta is the villain. Add some excellent action sequences, and Face/Off remains one of Woo’s best American films.

Stream Face/Off for free on Pluto TV.