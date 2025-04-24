 Skip to main content
Hayden Christensen gets ready for Revenge of the Sith anniversary in hilarious new video

By
Anakin Skywalker stares with a stoic look.
Lucasfilm

It wouldn’t be Revenge of the Sith without Hayden Christensen. In a hilarious new video, the Star Wars actor heads to a movie theater to purchase a ticket for the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary.

“One ticket, please,” Christensen tells the theater employee. When she asks what movie, the video turns to Christensen, who appears with a Star Wars popcorn bucket and a Darth Vader drink as The Imperial March plays in the background.

Tickets are now on sale at Fandango.com in select U.S. and international theaters, including AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B, Cinemark, Fandango, Galaxy, Harkins, Marcus, Megaplex, and Regal Showcase. For the first time ever, fans can experience Revenge of the Sith in 4DX in certain theaters.

The Revenge of the Sith rerelease showings will begin on April 24 in the afternoon and evening. The movie will remain in theaters for one week.

Christensen joined the prequel franchise as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Anakin is the Padawan apprentice to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). In Revenge of the Sith, Anakin completes his transformation to the dark side by aligning with Emperor Palpatine and becoming a Sith Lord named Darth Vader.

George Lucas’ prequel trilogy is widely considered inferior to the original trilogy. In the years following their release, there has been a critical examination with the prequels, especially Revenge of the Sith, which remains the strongest and most beloved of the prequels.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus from Star Wars, Christensen reprised his role in two Disney+ series: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka season 1. At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Lucasfilm announced Christensen will return as Darth Vader in Ahsoka season 2.

If you can’t make it to the theater, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is now streaming on Disney+.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
