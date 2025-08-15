A feel-good comedy is an HBO Max movie you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)

New Warner Bros. movies are dominating HBO Max’s top 10. Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth movie in the horror franchise, has settled in the top spot for most of August. Freaky Tales, a Pedro Pascal anthology film, and Death of a Unicorn, a satirical horror, round out the top three.

Beyond the top 10, there are some underrated options to consider, including a little-seen comedy with two likable stars and a charming feel-good adventure.

Get a Job (2016)

In 2012, Miles Teller and Anna Kendrick shot a small comedy called Get a Job. Due to distribution issues, the film sat on the shelf for nearly four years. During that time, Teller broke out in Whiplash, and Kendrick became a star in Pitch Perfect. By the time 2016 rolled around, the studio wanted it off their books, so they released it in limited theaters and video on demand.

Fresh out of college, millennial Will Davis (Teller) believes he has a job lined up at a newspaper. On his first day, Will’s job is eliminated, which sends him to the unemployment line. Meanwhile, Will’s girlfriend, Jillian (Kendrick), struggles to maintain employment, which upends her ambitious personality. Don’t believe the poor Rotten Tomatoes scores. Get a Job is a light, breezy comedy about the difficult transition into the real world after college. Trust the charm of Teller and Kendrick.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a movie sweeter than The Peanut Butter Falcon, a dramedy from directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. After escaping his care facility, Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down Syndrome, wants to become a professional wrestler. Zak meets another drifter in Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who agrees to accompany him on his journey to a wrestling school in North Carolina.

The two outlaws become allies, with Tyler imparting his wisdom to Zak. The duo becomes a trio when Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), Zack’s caretaker, agrees to accompany them on their journey. The Peanut Butter Falcon is a feel-good tale that plays like a sweeter version of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

We Live In Time (2024)

Tissues are a must when watching We Live In Time, a romantic drama from Brooklyn’s John Crowley. Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) meet after an unlikely scenario: Almut hits Tobias with her car. To make it up to Tobias, Almut treats him to dinner.

So begins an unlikely love story that chronicles the next decade of their lives. Pugh and Garfield are incredible together, which makes you hope they work together in the future. Warning: We Live In Time takes a dark turn that might leave you in tears. However, this sad story emphasizes the movie’s theme — to cherish every moment with the person you love.

