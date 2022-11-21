Argentina is facing off against Saudi Arabia in Qatar as part of World Cup 2022. Both teams have put in multiple World Cup appearances without taking home the trophy, and with this being Argentina team captain Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, this is sure to be a contentious match. You have a few different options to watch the World Cup 2022 matches online, so if you’re looking to catch the free Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream tomorrow, here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia in the U.S.

You have three different options to watch the Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live stream online. It’s being broadcast on Fox Sports, so it’s available on a few of the best live TV streaming services including FuboTV, which lets you watch Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia for free if you can take advantage of the one-week FuboTV free trial. That’s only offered to new subscribers, but it’s an option to watch the World Cup 2022 free for a week. After the trial, FuboTV plans start at $70 per month.

Another option to watch Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia online is with Hulu + Live TV, which also includes Fox Sports in its live channel lineup. This is arguably the best value if you’re looking for a complete cord-cutting package: Along with Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+, you also get a lineup of more than 75 live TV channels for sports, news, and more, all for just $70 per month. Considering you get ESPN+ along with live sports channels, Hulu + Live TV is a great choice for cord-cutters and sports fans alike.

A third option is to watch Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia with Sling TV, which is the cheapest of the live TV streaming services. You can watch the World Cup 2022 matches with the Sling Blue plan, which comes to just $20 a month right now as Sling is giving new subscribers a 50% discount on their first month. After that, Sling Blue reverts back to its normal $40/month pricing. If you want more channels, you can sign up for the $55/month Sling Blue + Orange plan, which includes the full Sling TV channel lineup and is also eligible for the 50% first-month discount.

