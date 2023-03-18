 Skip to main content
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth live stream: How to watch online

Today’s Premier League match between Bournemouth and Alston Villa will be a story of two teams striving for more. Alston Villa, who is hosting, is hoping a win will get them into the top ten of the Premier League rankings. Bournemouth is trying to capitalize on their recent win over Liverpool to crawl out of the bottom three. Trying to watch the Premier League is getting complicated because of various streaming rights debacles, but there’s only one way to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth online.

Alston Villa versus Bournemouth kicks off at 11 a.m. ET today and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock TV. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the match for cheap from anywhere in the world, including information on whether there’s a (legal) free Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live stream.

Watch the Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock TV has the exclusive rights to play about half of the Premier League matches. The other half are played on USA Network. Peacock is a lot easier and cheaper to access than USA. You’ll need a Peacock Premium account, which costs $5 per month. Unfortunately, there’s no Peacock TV free trial that gives you a Premium account. After you’re done watching the match, you’ll still have access to hundreds of on-demand shows and movies, other live sporting events and over 50 live TV channels. You can even upgrade to an ad-free tier at $10 per month.

Watch the Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Are you abroad and don’t want to deal with the headache of signing up for a new streaming service? Here’s an easy fix: a VPN. These days the best VPNs can convince your internet that you’re wherever you want to be. The easiest fix for today’s match is grabbing NordVPN, the best VPN for streaming, and a Peacock Premium subscription. Trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. and watch the match like an American. NordVPN is currently 59% off when you buy a two year plan, effectively making it $6.69 per month.

If you’re abroad, there’s no guarantee that the country you’re in has access to the Peacock TV live stream. The match is likely being streamed somewhere, but instead of searching through foreign language sites and signing up for new streaming services, we have a simple answer: Download a VPN and pretend you’re in the U.S. NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN for streaming — in fact it’s the best VPN overall. Right now a two-year plan is discounted by 59%, making it the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

