Both Brentford and Leicester City have had rocky seasons, and they’re looking to point themselves in the right direction with a win. Leicester City in particular has been floundering — they’re on a five game loss streak. Brentford has some more recent wins and draws, but will still need to light a fire in their players if they want to get out of their slump. If you want to watch the Premier League, you’ll have to subscribe to a few different services. There’s only one way to watch the Brentford vs Leicster City live stream today, and that’s on Peacock TV.

Watch the Brentford vs. Leicester City live stream on Peacock TV

About half of the Premier League matches are played exclusively on Peacock TV. You’ll need Peacock Premium to tap into them. It’s frustrating to have to subscribe to so many different services just to watch one league, but as far as cost goes, Peacock is pretty cheap. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month. That subscription gets you access to tons of live sports, all of the on-demand content on Peacock and over 50 always on TV channels. If you want to upgrade to no ads and have the ability to download content, you can pay $10 instead of $5 for the Premium Plus subscription. There isn’t a Peacock free trial that gets you access to premium content, unfortunately.

Watch the Brentford vs. Leicester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re abroad, there’s no guarantee that the country you’re in has access to the Peacock TV live stream. The match is likely being streamed somewhere, but instead of searching through foreign language sites and signing up for new streaming services, we have a simple answer: Download a VPN and pretend you’re in the U.S. NordVPN is our recommendation for the best VPN for streaming — in fact it’s the best VPN overall. Right now a two-year plan is discounted by 59%, making it the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

