Costa Rica vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free

The last leg of the World Cup 2022 Group Stage continues today, with Costa Rica and Germany facing off at 2 p.m. ET as part of the final Group E flight. Four-time champion Germany is now facing elimination after suffering a shattering upset against Japan, while Costa Rica just defeated the Japanese in a surprise victory of their own. The Germans are nonetheless the strong favorites to win here. There are a few ways to watch the free Costa Rica vs Germany live stream in the U.S., and if you’re planning to tune in and stream the last matches of the 2022 World Cup Group Stage, we’ve laid out everything you need to know below.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Germany in the U.S.

If you’re looking to watch World Cup 2022 games for free, then the FuboTV free trial will let you do it, but only for a week. With well over 100 live channels for news, sports, and entertainment, FuboTV has a lot to offer and is a great streaming package for sports fans. After your one-week trial period is up, though, you’ll have to pony up $70 per month for the standard FuboTV plan. For the same price, Hulu with Live TV might be a better option depending on your streaming habits.

Hulu with Live TV might be our top pick among all of the best live TV streaming services. For $70 per month, you can enjoy more than 75 live TV channels including Fox Sports, meaning you can watch the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream as well as the rest of the World Cup 2022 matches to come. This package also includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, giving you a ton of other streaming content to enjoy on top of live TV programming. That’s a solid value for a single streaming bundle.

Finally, there’s Sling TV, which is a more pared-down and budget-friendly TV streaming bundle that’ll let you watch the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream and other World Cup matches online. For this, you’ll want the Sling Blue plan, which offers more than 40 live TV channels (including Fox Sports) for $40 per month. Sign up now and you’ll get 50% off your first month, meaning you can watch the World Cup 2022 for just $20 through December.

