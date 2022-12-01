 Skip to main content
Croatia vs Belgium live stream: Watch the game for free

The Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup continues, with Group F teams Croatia and Belgium kicking off at 10 a.m. ET. Croatia is coming off of an impressive 4-1 victory over Canada, but have not defeated Belgium since 2010. The Belgians, for their part, are facing the prospect of elimination after a shocking upset defeat at the hands of the Moroccan team. You’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022 games this year, and if you don’t have it already and are looking for the best way to watch the free Croatia vs Belgium live stream on Thursday, there are a few live TV streaming services that will let you do it.

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in the U.S.

If you want to watch Croatia vs Belgium free, then your only real option is FuboTV, which is one of the few live TV streaming services that still offers a free trial. The FuboTV free trial lasts for one week and is available to all new subscribers. If you don’t cancel before the trial period is up, then pricing for FuboTV streaming plans start at $70, and offer more than 100 channels for news, sports, and other live TV entertainment.

Another way to watch Croatia vs Belgium online is with Hulu with Live TV, which might be our favorite live TV streaming bundle. Sadly, there’s no free trial, as is the case with most streaming services nowadays, but if you’re not specifically looking for a way to Watch World Cup 2022 games for free, you get a lot for your money. Along with more than 75 live TV channels, Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN+ (a must-have for UFC fans), Disney+, and basic Hulu, giving you a lot to chew on for one monthly fee. It’s a great option for cord-cutters and sports fans looking to live stream World Cup games and a bevy of other content.

The last option worth mentioning is Sling TV, which is a good live TV streaming package if you don’t need so many channels and don’t want to pay for them. Sling has two plans, Blue and Orange; each costs $40 per month or can be combined into one package for $55 per month. Sling Blue has Fox Sports, allowing you to watch Croatia vs Belgium online along with the rest of the 2022 World Cup, and for a limited time, Sling is offering a 50% discount on the first month to new subscribers.

