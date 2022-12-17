The World Cup 2022 is almost over, and the top two teams have battled their way to the final. But don’t forget there’s another game on the way, and it’s going to be just as exciting a soccer match as Argentina vs. France. The third place play-off is taking place the day before the final, and it’s being fought between Croatia and Morocco. If you’re looking up how to watch the World Cup 2022, then this match is an essential warm-up act before the big final game on Sunday. Best of all, there’s even a free Croatia vs Morocco live stream — here’s where to find it.

How to watch Croatia vs. Morocco in the U.S.

The free option is always the best option, at least where we’re concerned. FuboTV is showing the World Cup 2022 through Fox Sports, and now is the perfect time to grab a hold of FuboTV’s free trial if you haven’t already. The free trial lasts for a week, which means you can now see the entire rest of the World Cup on that week-long trial alone, and it’ll give you access to Croatia vs. Morocco, and the final as well. It’s not just about the soccer though, as FuboTV has a pretty strong set of other channels to pick from. FuboTV offers 133 live channels in total, so there’s still going to lots to watch even after the World Cup has been won.

If you’ve exhausted your FuboTV free trial already, then all is not lost where deals are concerned, as you can grab Sling TV‘s excellent deal instead. Sling TV is offering a Sling Blue subscription for 50% off, meaning you can grab a slice of the World Cup 2022 action for just $20. That $20 gets you a month’s access to Sling Blue, meaning you have time to watch Croatia vs. Morocco, and the final, and will have plenty of time to dive into Sling Blue’s 41 other live channels as well. A super-strong deal that’s worth every cent of its asking price.

Our final deal is from Hulu + Live TV. While there aren’t money savings to really be grabbed here, it’s worth highlighting Hulu + LIve TV simply because it’s one of the best live TV streaming services money can buy. Not only do you get access to Croatia vs. Morocco in the World Cup, you also get 75 Live TV channels, and Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions included as standard too. That’s a phenomenal amount of content, and it really helps to balance out the relatively high asking price of $70 per month.

Editors' Recommendations