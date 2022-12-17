 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals
  4. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Croatia vs. Morocco live stream: Watch the third place play-off free

Mark Jansen
By
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.

The World Cup 2022 is almost over, and the top two teams have battled their way to the final. But don’t forget there’s another game on the way, and it’s going to be just as exciting a soccer match as Argentina vs. France. The third place play-off is taking place the day before the final, and it’s being fought between Croatia and Morocco. If you’re looking up how to watch the World Cup 2022, then this match is an essential warm-up act before the big final game on Sunday. Best of all, there’s even a free Croatia vs Morocco live stream — here’s where to find it.

How to watch Croatia vs. Morocco in the U.S.

The free option is always the best option, at least where we’re concerned. FuboTV is showing the World Cup 2022 through Fox Sports, and now is the perfect time to grab a hold of FuboTV’s free trial if you haven’t already. The free trial lasts for a week, which means you can now see the entire rest of the World Cup on that week-long trial alone, and it’ll give you access to Croatia vs. Morocco, and the final as well. It’s not just about the soccer though, as FuboTV has a pretty strong set of other channels to pick from. FuboTV offers 133 live channels in total, so there’s still going to lots to watch even after the World Cup has been won.

If you’ve exhausted your FuboTV free trial already, then all is not lost where deals are concerned, as you can grab Sling TV‘s excellent deal instead. Sling TV is offering a Sling Blue subscription for 50% off, meaning you can grab a slice of the World Cup 2022 action for just $20. That $20 gets you a month’s access to Sling Blue, meaning you have time to watch Croatia vs. Morocco, and the final, and will have plenty of time to dive into Sling Blue’s 41 other live channels as well. A super-strong deal that’s worth every cent of its asking price.

Related

Our final deal is from Hulu + Live TV. While there aren’t money savings to really be grabbed here, it’s worth highlighting Hulu + LIve TV simply because it’s one of the best live TV streaming services money can buy. Not only do you get access to Croatia vs. Morocco in the World Cup, you also get 75 Live TV channels, and Disney Plus and ESPN Plus subscriptions included as standard too. That’s a phenomenal amount of content, and it really helps to balance out the relatively high asking price of $70 per month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Netherlands vs. Argentina live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Croatia vs. Brazil live stream: Watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week
FuboTV icon on Apple TV
All the Marvel Easter eggs in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer
Miles and Gwen sitting together in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Pinocchio bows while performing on stage with several marionettes.
The best DC Animated Universe Christmas episodes
Batman and Gordon having coffee in Holiday Knights.
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free in 2022?
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Prince Harry snuggles with Meghan Markle in Harry & Meghan.
Ghostface heads to New York City in Scream VI teaser trailer
A masked person stands on a subway in Scream VI.
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in January 2023
Angela Bundalovic stares at the camera in a reddish light in a scene from Copenhagen Cowboy.
Hulu’s Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence trailer dives into Larry Ray scandal
Poster for Hulu's Stolen Youth docuseries.
7 things we want James Gunn to do in the DC Extended Universe
james-gunn-speaking-at-san-diego-comic-con-2016