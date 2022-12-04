England vs Senegal live stream: watch the game for free

England vs Senegal looks likely to be a hotly contested game in the final 16 of World Cup 2022 with both sides performing well in the group stages. If you’re looking to understand how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got all the answers you need. Keep on reading while we take you through exactly how to watch the free England vs Senegal live stream when the action starts later today.

How to watch England vs Senegal in the U.S.

The entire World Cup is being broadcast on Fox Sports so this is the easiest way to watch, providing you already have a Fox Sports subscription. If you don’t, sign up for fuboTV. fuboTV is a live streaming service that primarily offers sports and live TV so it’s an obvious contender for great ways to watch the World Cup. Even better, you can currently sign up to a fuboTV free trial which gives you seven days of access to the service for the grand total of absolutely nothing. Sign up and you can watch England vs Senegal entirely for free, along with any other World Cup games that unfold over the following seven days of your trial. You may not get to see the whole World Cup using this method, but it’s an incredibly cheap way to see some of it.

Alternatively, signing up to Hulu + Live TV is another way of watching the World Cup. One of the best live TV streaming services, it offers the entire World Cup along with 75 live TV channels and 12 different sports channels. Hulu + Live TV also bundles in the extensive Hulu content library of movies, TV shows, and original material, along with access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. Such a great combination means there’s something for the whole family, even when there’s no soccer going on. It costs $70 per month but that price offers you a seemingly never-ending amount of things to watch so it’s great for entertaining the full household.

Another way to watch England vs Senegal is to use Sling TV. Right now, you can sign up to the live TV streaming service’s Sling Blue package for 50% off the first month. That brings the price down to just $20 and it gives you full access to all the remaining games of the World Cup. That includes the final on December 18 so you’re all good to go to see how things end. There are dozens of other TV channels bundled in as well, so there’s plenty of variety for what to watch in between World Cup matches.

