Whether you’re into NBA basketball, NCAA college basketball, NFL, or another sport like NHL and hockey, live sports can be aggravating to follow. That’s because they’re often broadcast or streamed piecemeal, which means you have to manage several platforms to catch the whole season. What if we told you that’s not actually the case and that you can tune in from a single place? It’s true, and that place is Dish Network.

With a variety of broadcast channels, including live sports channels, and a bevy of packages to choose from, Dish Network is everything you need to watch college basketball games and beyond. With its new multi-view feature you can even watch several games at once from a single screen. Or, you can catch the game on your mobile device if you’re out and about. It is a little different than most streaming services in that it requires exclusive equipment, unlike FuboTV or Sling TV, but installation and setup is quick and easy. Once you’re up and running, you’ll never need another service again. Allow us to explain further.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch NCAA college basketball games

Let’s start with the most important part, the price and the available packages. Dish Network plans start at $85 for 190 channels, which is the America’s Top 120 plan. That includes access to 190 channels, as promised, with favorites like ESPN, Big Ten Network, NBA TV, and more. There’s no need to swap around devices or change remotes, everything is accessible from Dish, all in one convenient place. Moreover, you get a smart HD DVR with your subscription which allows you to record and playback live TV content.

Dish Network’s Game Finder app makes it easier to find what channel your favorite teams are being broadcast on, so you can instantly tune in without missing a mid-court shot. You can also use it to check real-time scores, schedule recordings of upcoming games and broadcasts, or just keep an eye on what’s happening across the league.

Comparatively, most streaming services still require that you purchase additional packages or tune in across various platforms to catch the entire college basketball season, but that’s not the case here. You can also take advantage of Dish Network’s mobile support to watch games from a computer, tablet, or mobile device, with your active subscription. So, there’s no missing out no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

We highly recommend taking a look at the Dish Network packages that are available, if you do nothing else.

