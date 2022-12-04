France vs Poland live stream: watch the game for free

On the surface, it might seem like France vs Poland is going to end in an obvious win for France. However, as any soccer fan knows, anything can happen. If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 online for this last 16 game, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to do so. There are a few different ways to watch the match, and we’re here to highlight one great way to do so for free as well as other methods too. Keep reading while we explain how to watch the free France vs Poland live stream.

How to watch France vs Poland in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck, but there are other ways to watch France vs Poland. One great way is to sign up to fuboTV. It’s a live streaming service that focuses on sports and live TV so it’s perfectly designed for the World Cup. Right now, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial that gives you seven days of access to the service entirely for free. By doing so, you can watch France vs Poland entirely for free as well as other games that unfold over the next seven days. While you won’t make it to the final with this free trial, it’s a good way of getting a taste of the World Cup without paying anything.

Another good option is to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services — Hulu + Live TV. It offers full World Cup coverage along with 75 live TV channels and 12 different sports channels. For times when you don’t want to watch the World Cup, there’s also full access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. Hulu offers a vast library of original content, TV shows, and movies, so there’s something for every mood here. It’s not the cheapest service, priced at $70 per month, but you do get so much choice that you won’t need to sign up to any other streaming services.

Finally, you can watch France vs Poland via Sling TV. The live TV streaming service is currently offering Sling Blue for 50% off for your first month, and it’s a great value way of getting to watch the World Cup. Bringing the price down to only $20 for the month, you can watch France vs Poland as well as the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18. In between matches, there are also plenty of other channels to check out so you have plenty of variety for a pretty low price.

