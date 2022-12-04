 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

France vs Poland live stream: watch the game for free

Jennifer Allen
By
World Cup 2022 app.

On the surface, it might seem like France vs Poland is going to end in an obvious win for France. However, as any soccer fan knows, anything can happen. If you’re keen to learn how to watch World Cup 2022 online for this last 16 game, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to do so. There are a few different ways to watch the match, and we’re here to highlight one great way to do so for free as well as other methods too. Keep reading while we explain how to watch the free France vs Poland live stream.

How to watch France vs Poland in the U.S.

All the World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re in luck, but there are other ways to watch France vs Poland. One great way is to sign up to fuboTV. It’s a live streaming service that focuses on sports and live TV so it’s perfectly designed for the World Cup. Right now, you can sign up for a fuboTV free trial that gives you seven days of access to the service entirely for free. By doing so, you can watch France vs Poland entirely for free as well as other games that unfold over the next seven days. While you won’t make it to the final with this free trial, it’s a good way of getting a taste of the World Cup without paying anything.

Another good option is to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services — Hulu + Live TV. It offers full World Cup coverage along with 75 live TV channels and 12 different sports channels. For times when you don’t want to watch the World Cup, there’s also full access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. Hulu offers a vast library of original content, TV shows, and movies, so there’s something for every mood here. It’s not the cheapest service, priced at $70 per month, but you do get so much choice that you won’t need to sign up to any other streaming services.

Related

Finally, you can watch France vs Poland via Sling TV. The live TV streaming service is currently offering Sling Blue for 50% off for your first month, and it’s a great value way of getting to watch the World Cup. Bringing the price down to only $20 for the month, you can watch France vs Poland as well as the rest of the World Cup including the final on December 18. In between matches, there are also plenty of other channels to check out so you have plenty of variety for a pretty low price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
South Korea vs Portugal live stream: Watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Ghana vs Uruguay live stream: Watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
Costa Rica vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Canada vs Morocco live stream: Watch the game for free
World Cup 2022 app.
The best British TV shows on Netflix
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones in first Dial of Destiny trailer
Harrison Ford holds a whip in a scene from Indiana Jones 5.
The most underrated movies on Netflix
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill at the baseball stadium in Moneyball.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer teases one final mission
A group of superheroes walk down the steps of a ship in a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
The best fantasy movies on Amazon Prime Video
The cast of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.
What are the top 5 highest-grossing MCU movies so far?
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The best action movies on Hulu right now
alita battle angel vfx
Where to watch Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Dolly Parton sings with others outside in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
5 best movie threequels
The Lord of the Rings Return of the King Extended Edition