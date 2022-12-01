Japan vs Spain live stream: Watch the game for free

At 2 p.m. ET, Group E teams Japan and Spain are hitting the field, with the stakes being high for both. Spain is ranked first in its group right now and needs a victory or a draw to advance to the knockout stage, while Japan is facing elimination after a surprise defeat by Costa Rica following its earlier upset victory over Germany. With Spain favored to win, the Japanese will have to adjust their strategy if they want to pull off another upset and advanced to the next round, but if you want to watch the free Japan vs Spain live stream yourself and see how it all goes down Thursday, you have several options. Here are the best live TV streaming services to watch World Cup 2022 games in the U.S.

How to watch Japan vs Spain in the U.S.

You’ll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup games this year, and if you’re specifically looking for a free Japan vs Spain stream, then the FuboTV free trial will let you do it. FuboTV is one of few remaining streaming services that offers a free trial, and it will allow you to watch Japan vs Spain for free along with other World Cup 2022 matches, if only for one week. After the one-week trial period, FuboTV starts at $70 per month for the standard plan, which offers more than 100 live TV channels for sports, news, and more.

Another great option to watch Japan vs Spain online, and perhaps the best “all-in-one” streaming bundle if you’re looking to cut the cord, is Hulu with Live TV. There’s no free trial any more, sadly, but with more than 75 TV channels, ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu, this package gives you a lot of live and on-demand entertainment to enjoy. With Fox Sports, you can stream World Cup 2022 games to your heart’s content, but there’s a lot of other goodies for sports fans to enjoy here as well, especially since you’re also getting the must-have ESPN+.

Don’t watch that many channels and don’t want to spend $70 or more to watch World Cup games online? There’s Sling TV, which will let you watch the Japan vs Spain live stream along with the rest of the 2022 World Cup for just $40 per month as part of its 41-channel Sling Blue plan. If you sign up now, however, you can enjoy your first month for 50% off, meaning you can stream the entire World Cup for just $20.

