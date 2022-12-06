Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free

Morocco has been a surprise success story in the World Cup so Morocco vs Spain should be an exciting match among the other Round of 16 games. If you want to know more about how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got everything you need to know. That includes the best way to watch the World Cup across numerous services. Even better, we know how to watch the free Morocco vs Spain live stream so you won’t have to worry about paying anything to see how things unfold.

How to watch Morocco vs Spain in the U.S.

The entire World Cup is being broadcast on Fox Sports. If you have a Fox Sports subscription, you’re all good to go and don’t really need to read any further. However, if you don’t have a relevant subscription, what do you do? The answer for most people is to sign for fuboTV. The live streaming service is all about sports and live TV so it’s the perfect destination for soccer fans. It’s also great value because right now, there’s a fuboTV free trial. Sign up on the site and you can enjoy seven days of unmetered access to the service, giving you the ideal opportunity to watch Morocco vs Spain entirely for free. It also gives you the chance to see any other matches that unfold over the following seven days but you’ll miss out on the World Cup final itself. That’s a downside but if you simply want a taste of what the tournament has to offer, it’s an incredibly good value way of doing so.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Hulu + Live TV — one of the best live TV streaming services right now. By doing so, you get access to the entire World Cup as well as 75 live TV channels, 12 different sports channels, and so much more. That includes Hulu’s full content library which includes great movies, TV shows, and original content. Disney Plus and ESPN+ are also bundled in so there’s plenty of original entertainment from these two, including shows that will beguile the whole family. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month so this isn’t the cheapest option but it does mean you won’t run out of things to watch, so it’s good value besides the World Cup content.

A final great option is to sign up to Sling TV. Through Sling Blue, you can watch Morocco vs Spain and it’s even better value than you would think. That’s because right now, you can sign up for 50% off for the first month. It works out at just $20 for the month while giving you access to the remaining World Cup matches, right up to the World Cup final on December 18. When no matches are on, you can also check out the dozens of other TV channels included within Sling Blue, so there’s plenty to watch here.

Editors' Recommendations