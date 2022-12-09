 Skip to main content
Netherlands vs. Argentina live stream: Watch the game for free

Mark Jansen
By
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Want to know how to watch the World Cup 2022? You’re not the only one. The action in the world’s biggest sporting event is heating up now we’re in the knockout rounds, and the Netherlands vs. Argentina match gives you the chance to see two excellent international soccer teams lock horns and go at it. Of particular interest will be the Argentinian player Lionel Messi, considered by many to be one of the best active footballers today. You can watch this, and a number of other matches, for free or at a good discount in the United States. Here’s how.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Argentina in the U.S.

“Free” is our favorite word in the English language, so there’s no surprise we’re keen on FuboTV’s free trial. FuboTV is showing the entire World Cup 2022, courtesy of Fox Sports, and it’s offering a free trial that lasts for a week. That week, if the activation is timed well, can let you access Netherlands vs. Argentina, and the rest of the games up and including the semi-finals. FuboTV also sports access to 133 live channels, so you’re not likely to run out of things to watch in that week. After that week, though, it’ll cost you $70 a month to keep up the subscription, so set your calendar dates to cancel if you don’t intend on keeping up the commitment.

Of course, FuboTV’s free trial won’t cover the whole tournament, unless you activate it later and miss a bunch of great soccer games. If you want to pay a single fee to watch the entire tournament, you should consider Sling TV‘s $20 deal. Subscribe to Sling Blue and you’ll get your first month for 50% off, which translates to less than $3 for each remaining World Cup game. If that wasn’t enough, it also comes with access to 41 live channels as well, so you’ll have plenty more content to watch even after the World Cup final is over. This is a strong deal with a lot to recommend it, and is probably the best of the bunch, as long as you have $20 to spare.

These aren’t the only two services in town though, and one of the best live TV streaming services has gotten in on the World Cup 2022 action too. Hulu + Live TV is a great streaming service that boasts 75 live channels, and includes subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, on top of complete coverage of the World Cup 2022. There’s no free trial or discounts here, and it costs $70 a month, but if you’re looking to consolidate some streaming services into a single bill and watch the soccer, then this is a great subscription to pick up.

